President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Biden on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid,” she said.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Biden, 79, was scheduled to make a trip Thursday to Pennsylvania to discuss his approach to crime before attending a fundraiser in Philadelphia.



“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said.

President Biden has tested positive for COVID. Getty Images

The president will isolate at the White House and conduct meetings via Zoom. AP

The president is “fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Getty Images

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

