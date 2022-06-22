President Joe Biden calls for federal gas tax holiday despite pushback

Associated Press

Biden, Chevron chief trade sharp words over gas prices

In a pointed back and forth, the head of Chevron complained Tuesday that President Joe Biden has vilified energy firms at a time when gasoline prices are at near record levels and the president responded that the oil company CEO was being “mildly sensitive.” The president in recent weeks has criticized oil producers and refiners for maximizing profits and making “more money than God,” rather than increasing production in response to higher prices as the economy recovers from the pandemic and feels the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Michael Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron, sent Biden a letter via email on Tuesday that said the president’s own words have been self-defeating in terms of encouraging companies to boost their output.