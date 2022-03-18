President Biden talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping for first time since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reuters Videos

Wall St closes higher after Biden-Xi talks end

STORY: U.S. stocks notched their best week for the market in more than a year on Friday, after some volatile trading following talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping about the conflict in Ukraine.All three major indexes finished higher, with the Dow up 0.8% and the S&P 500 up 1.17%, while recently battered tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq to close 2% higher.Robert Cantwell, a portfolio manager and founder of Upholdings, said no big surprises out of the talks between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies put investors’ minds at ease.”Russia is steadily losing the war that it started. China, today, remains uncommitted in the conflict. That’s probably the biggest news that came out this morning between Biden and Xi Jinping. [FLASH] And I’d say investors, for the most part, have been very positively surprised by how little Russia matters, how poorly the war is going and how China remains independent. And I think, today, you’ve seen a lot of that action and that’s been driving a lot of the action you’ve seen in the stock market, frankly, for the last 72 hours.”Big tech led Friday’s rally, with Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms posting gains along with the rest of the tech sector, which contributed to more than half of the S&P 500’s advance. Tesla finished up almost 4% after it said it had resumed production at its Shanghai factory after a two-day suspension.But shares of FedEx fell nearly 4% after the delivery company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, saying its bottom line was hit by worker shortages.