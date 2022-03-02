President Biden says ‘no more’ to Russian corruption, oligarchs

Reuters

India’s output, exports of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine at risk due to Ukraine crisis

India’s production and exports of Russia’s Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines are expected to slow further following U.S. sanctions on Russia’s sovereign wealth fund that promotes the shot globally, three Indian pharmaceutical industry sources told Reuters. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had billed India as one of Sputnik’s biggest production hubs and markets, though local sales have stagnated at 1.2 million doses out of 1.8 billion doses of various vaccines administered in the country. RDIF, which has said the U.S. sanction this week could complicate its promotion of Sputnik shots, has deals with several Indian companies to make nearly 1 billion doses of it, though output has not risen beyond a few million doses.