President Biden mocks Donald Trump and praises Boris Johnson

Thursday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden featured none other than U.S. President Joe Biden. During the recurring “Take a Break” sketch, James Corden visited the White House where he not only lent his help to Biden, but also the entire White House staff.

Corden helped prepare food for staffers in the kitchen and handled reporters in the Briefing Room, under the watchful eye of former Press Secretary Jen Psaki. But the majority of Corden’s focus was on helping the president.

After being shown some of the rare art and memorabilia in the Oval Office, Corden thought he could help the president flip some of the goods by selling them on Ebay.

“A lot of this stuff is worth a lot of money,” Corden pointed out.

The president replied, “You are getting me mixed up with the last president.”

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on May 20, 2020 to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the Houses of Parliament. – (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Since Corden is from England, the subject of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arose. Biden claimed that he speaks with the leader frequently, and even admitted he was a little jealous of him.

“Wish I had his hair,” Biden admitted. “I could have gotten elected sooner.”

While Corden’s visit to the White House aired on Thursday, it had been shot prior to the SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade. This whole week, The Late Late Show has actually been filming in London.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

