President Biden heads to Germany for G7

President Biden headed to Germany Saturday for the G7 meetings with leaders of the world’s wealthiest nations.

At the top of the agenda will be Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets for months. Russia was a member of the elite club (formerly the G8) before being booted in 2014 over their annexation of Crimea.

Climate change, inflation and food security are also expected to be discussed.

Though Biden has unified Europe in the fight to protect Ukrainian sovereignty from Russian aggression, experts say his domestic struggles at home may impede his ability to lead the bloc.

“When Biden looks like he’s taking it on the chin at home, he’s constrained abroad,” Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, a global risk assessment firm told the Los Angeles Times. “He has to be more focused now on ‘What can I bring back?’ than ‘What I can I show the world?’ That’s a harder position for an American president to be in.”

The Ukraine War will be the top issue the world leaders plan to discuss. AP

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States; the European Union is a “non-enumerated member.”