President Biden heads to Delaware as war rages in Ukraine

President Biden was in a Delaware state of mind as invading Russian troops threatened to take control of Ukraine’s capital Saturday.

Biden’s public schedule issued by The White House showed that the commander-in-chief would spend the weekend in Wilmington, as the largest war in Europe since 1945 entered its third day.

A US Secret Service agent stands on the South Lawn as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart from Washington, DC, to Delaware on February 25, 2022. EPA

The president, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70, were photographed boarding a Marine One helicopter for the 100 mile jaunt home on Friday.

Biden spent 28 percent of his first year as president in Delaware, drawing the ire of critics who claim his administration is not transparent about his activities away from Pennsylvania Avenue, The Post reported.