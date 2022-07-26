President Barack Obama Reveals His Summer 2022 Playlist – The Hamden Journal

Another summer, another playlist.

President Barack Obama has dropped his list of 44 songs of the summer on social media. As usual, it’s an eclectic mix of pop, r&b, and hip hop tracks. The list is dominated by old school tracks like Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen, “Blue and Green” by Miles Davis and many others. That isn’t surprising as he would naturally select songs from the era he grew up in, or music he grew up with in his family household.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

He also listed some recent tracks like Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” “Vibe Out” by Tems, and “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny and Bomba Estereo, “Cherries” by Hope Tala and some other hits on the list.

President Obama’s choices are varied by genre, and he’s got taste and style. Music lovers should definitely take a crack at these songs because even I am a fan of many of these as well.