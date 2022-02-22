Prep hockey holds off scare from Masconomet to win one-goal classic

Feb. 22—MIDDLETON — There were 13 seconds left in regulation at Essex Sports Center when members of the Masconomet boys hockey team began celebrating what they thought was game-tying goal. St. John’s Prep argued vehemently that it was not and had been pushed across the goal line with a gloved hand … and besides, they said, the net came off its moorings.

The two game officials ultimately agreed with the Eagles, giving a dramatic ending to a game that was one of the best and most suspenseful contests played on the North Shore this winter.

Behind captain Pierce Blaeser’s game-winning goal in the third period, St. John’s Prep, rated No. 1 in the state’s Division 1 power rankings, managed to hold off a gallant Masconomet squad, 4-3, before a large President’s Day crowd on Senior Day.

The goal was special for the 18-year-old Blaeser, who hails from Boxford (one of four Eagles from the Tri-Town area) and is friends with many of the Masconomet players, including one of his best friends, Chieftains defenseman Zack Peterson.

“Cole (Blaeser, his younger brother and linemate) rushed it behind one of their defensemen and put a shot on net,” said the 18-year-old Blaeser, describing his fifth goal of the season and first game-winner. “It bounced off their goalie, and I was able to bank it in off him.”

“We knew we had to be ready for these guys,” Blaeser added. “We saw where Gloucester beat B.C. High last week and Masco beat Gloucester twice (this season), so we knew this one would be competitive, too.”

The visiting Chieftains — no slouches themselves at fourth in the Division 2 power rankings — got a career high 38 saves from senior netminder Nick Santangelo and were outshot by a 42-20 margin. But they skated with the Eagles, matched their physicality and took punch after punch without going down in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Masconomet, which finished the regular season 14-3-3, came back from deficits of 2-0 after one period and 3-2 after two to tie the game in both instances.

“We really played well,” said captain Richie Guarino, who along with his teammates dyed their hair blonde for the rest of the season. “We had a bad loss (at Winthrop week) but really turned it around our last two games (including a Saturday tie with Division 1 Andover). It shows that when we’re on our game, we can play with anyone.”

St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, giving praise to both the Masconomet players and head coach Andrew Jackson and his staff (“I knew they’d be ready to play us,”), noted it was the second time in the team’s last three games in which they surrendered a two-goal lead — a trait that needs immediate fixing.

“The sign of a great team is getting that third goal to create more separation and take your opponent out of the game,” said Hanson. “We’re allowing teams back in the game, and eventually that catches up with you. We need to do a better job being more consistent the whole game and not taking our foot off the gas.

“I think it’s mental as much as anything,” Hanson added. “When you have a lot of success like we’ve had this season and are used to winning games, it’s human nature that when you get up by two to think ‘I can start taking chances’, and you get away from the things you’ve done to build that two-goal lead. But you can’t give up two-goal leads and have long term success.”

After the explosive third line of sophomore wingers Jake Vana and Cam Umlah shot the Eagles out to a two-goal lead after 15 minutes, Masconomet needed the next goal to remain in the game. They got it when Ben Cohen made a nice play along the wall to win a 50/50 puck and free up linemate Mike Berrigan to take the puck down the left wall and beat goaltender Payton Palladino (17 saves) from the far circle.

The Chieftains’ leading scorer, speedy sophomore left wing A.J. Sacco, tied it up less than four minutes later with a shot from almost the exact same spot after taking a pass from Josh Brann and getting himself into scoring position.

“We told our guys in the (locker) room, ‘The next goal is gigantic’,” said Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson. “We were down two, but the guys were really positive. Against a team like that you have to weather the storm in your D-zone and try to be opportunistic … which in the second, we were.”

St. John’s didn’t waste much time taking the lead back. Just 17 seconds after going on their first power play, Will Van Sicklin cashed in by crashing the net and backhanding a rebound into the Chieftains’ cage. The junior’s 10th goal of the season made it 3-2 Prep after 30 minutes.

The Eagles, who peppered Santangelo with 16 shots in the third period, came out intent on building on their lead by rifling six consecutive shots on him in less than three minutes. But it was Sacco, on Masco’s first shot of the final stanza, who wound up hitting the back of the net with a shot, picking off a Prep miscue in the offensive end, giving a slight head fake and putting a laser short side over Palladino’s shoulder.

It was the Eagles’ turn to respond once again, and they did when Blaeser cashed in.

“This was excellent tournament preparation for us,” said Jackson, whose team got a fine game from senior alternate captain Chris O’Grady, who dropped back to play defense with the team’s top rearguard, Matt McMillan, out of the lineup. “It certainly gives us confidence that we can play with some of the top teams in the state, an opportunity for fine-tune some details and work on some things St. John’s did that caught us off guard, and be as ready as we can when the playoffs start next week.”

“If we play like this in the playoffs,” added Guarino, “we’ll have a good chance to go far.”

The end result was also a good reminder for St. John’s Prep that no matter their opponent in the upcoming Division 1 state tournament, they’ll have the Eagles in their sights, looking to take them down.

“We have to be ready for anyone,” said Blaeser. “It’s really who wants it more; it’s not about who skates faster or is more skilled. We just have to be ready to play our game no matter who we play.”

“We need to do a better job, top to bottom, of preserving and expanding leaders, smothering our opponents and not giving them life,” added Hanson. “Not doing so puts us in a dangerous and vulnerable position.”

St. John’s Prep 4, Masconomet 3

at Essex Sports Center, Middleton

Masconomet;0;2;1;3

St. John’s Prep;2;1;1;4

First period: SJP, Jake Vana (Christian Rosa, Cam Umlah), 2:03; SJP, Umlah (Rosa, Vana), 14:48.

Second period: M, Mike Berrigan (Ben Cohen), 6:29; M, A.J. Sacco (Josh Brann), 10:19; SJP, Van Sicklin (Aidan Holland, Ben McGilvray), ppg, 11:51.

Third period: M, Sacco (un), 4:22; SJP, Pierce Blaeser (Cole Blaeser, Michael Shyjan), 5:36.

Saves: M, Nick Santangelo 38; SJP, Payton Palladino 17.

Records: M, 14-3-3; SJP, 16-3-0.

