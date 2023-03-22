Premiere Date Set For Ninth & Final Season On PBS – The Hamden Journal

Endeavour, the PBS Masterpiece detective drama that stars Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, will return for its ninth and final season June 18.

Inspired by Inspector Morse, the spinoff set in the ’70s will wrap with Endeavour Morse (Evans) and his superior officer Fred Thursday (Allam) facing new crimes and an unsolved case from the past. Jack Bannon (Pennyworth) will return as Sam, while other characters from former seasons are expected to appear in the finale.

The ensemble cast includes Anton Lesser as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as Jim Strange and James Bradshaw as Dr. Max DeBryn.

The final season was written by Endeavour creator Russell Lewis, who was also responsible for the 36 episodes over the past decade.

An hourlong documentary titled Morse and The Last Endeavour is planned for June 11.