Premier League result and final score after Riyad Mahrez wastes huge late chance

Manchester City and Liverpool shared the points in a thrilling draw at the Etihad as the visitors equalised twice to keep the title race alive, despite the Premier League leaders maintaining their slender advantage.

It was City who struck first in a lightening start as Kevin De Bruyne skipped past Fabinho and fired a deflected effort past goalkeeper Alisson inside five minutes, but the Reds responded well and Diogo Jota pulled them level less than 10 minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus, a surprise inclusion in Pep Guardiola’s team, fired the hosts back in front before the break as he latched onto the end of Joao Cancelo’s excellent delivery. Liverpool hit back again, though, as Sadio Mane finished Mohamed Salah’s brilliant pass to equalise just 47 seconds after the restart.

Liverpool were much improved after the break but were handed a lifeline when Raheem Sterling’s goal was disallowed by VAR for offside, before Salah saw a curling effort deflect wide. Riyad Mahrez hit the post with a late free kick, before wasting a huge chance as the breathless contest ended level.

Follow all the reaction and updates as Manchester City face Liverpool in this potential Premier League decider:

Man City vs Liverpool

FT: Mahrez misses huge chance late on as enthralling match finishes 2-2

62’: NO GOAL! Sterling finish disallowed by VAR in close call

46’ GOAL! Mane equalises just 47 seconds after half-time

37’ GOAL! Jesus fires City back in front from Cancelo cross

13′ GOAL! Jota finishes Alexander-Arnold cross in electric start

5′ GOAL! Deflected De Bruyne strike beats Alisson inside five minutes

Champions Man City lead Liverpool by one point and winner today will go top of Premier League

Manchester City FC 2 – 2 Liverpool FC

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:35 , Michael Jones

Kevin De Bruyne has scored six goals in his last six appearances for Manchester City, while he’s netted four in a row across all competitions for the first time for the club.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

Story continues

18:33 , Michael Jones

Sadio Mane rescues a point for Liverpool with his second half goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

(Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Full-time: Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:25 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: It’s all over! Nothing to separate the teams and the points are shared. Manchester City remain one point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the title.

Their fate is still in their hands and with an arguably easier run in they should be favourites to lift the Premier League trophy again at the end of the season.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:23 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Chance! Fabinho gives the ball away in midfield and De Bruyne slides a great pass past Van Dijk into Mahrez. He brings the ball into the box as Alisson comes out to close him down. Mahrez tries to win it for City by chipping it over the keeper but there’s not enough dip on the effort and the ball lands on top of the net!

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Close! Manchester City win a free kick about 25-yards out right in front of goal. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez stand over it and it’s Mahrez who shoots. He curls his effort around the wall but starts it too far out and hits the outside of the post!

Four minutes of added time to play.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:16 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Time is ticking away now. The next goal would surely be a winner. Has either team got it in them to go and win this game?

Joao Cancelo whips a cross in from the left wing but Joel Matip is there to boot it out for a throw in.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:12 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Fabinho is booked for bringing down Bernardo Silva with a reckless challenge from behind. There are chants of ‘off, off, off!” from the City fans but the referee only pulls out a yellow.

Gabriel Jesus is taken off by Pep Guardiola with Jack Grealish brought on. Jurgen Klopp’s final change sees Roberto Firmino replace Sadio Mane.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:10 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Riyad Mahrez brings the ball down to the right of the box and cuts into the penalty area. He’s trying to open up space for a left footed shot and is encouraged to let fly but the home fans. Instead he feeds De Bruyne to the byline but his cutback is cleared by Joel Matip.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:06 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Liverpool are searching for another goal and some good link up play between Alexander-Arnold and Henderson sees the visitors win their first corner of the game.

Alexander-Arnold swings it into the box but it’s won by City and flicked out to the far side of the box where Kyle Walker completes the clearance.

Naby Keita then replaces Jordan Henderson for Liverpool.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:03 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Diogo Jota has been replaced with Luis Diaz for Liverpool and Riyad Mahrez now comes on for Manchester City taking Raheem Sterling’s spot in the forward line.

He slots in on the right side with Gabriel Jesus moving more centrally.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:02 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Joao Cancelo takes the ball off Mo Salah and drives the ball into midfield. His footwork takes the ball around Jordan Henderson before Salah tracks back and fouls the Man City man in an attempt to win it back.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

18:00 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Chance! Mo Salah is given the ball out on the right wing by a cross field pass from Sadio Mane. He darts inside before firing a left-footed effort at goal and seeing Aymeric Laporte deflect it wide of the post!

The referee doesn’t see the deflection and awards a goal kick sending the Liverpool players up in arms.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

17:57 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Jurgen Klopp is looking to the bench now as Luis Diaz is preparing to come on for Liverpool.

Another counter-attack sees De Bruyne feed the ball over to Sterling who has drifted out to the left. He carries the ball into the box but runs into trouble and the Reds scoop the ball out to Henderson.

NO GOAL! Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

17:55 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Goal disallowed! Sterling was a couple of inches ahead of Joel Matip when he started the run and Liverpool have a reprieve!

GOAL! Man City 3 – 2 Liverpool (Sterling, 63’)⚽️

17:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Another one! It’s another ball in behind from Kevin De Bruyne who slides one around Virgil van Dijk to play in Raheem Sterling. Sterling runs into the box as Alisson comes out to close him down. He’s composed and guides the ball wide of the goalkeeper to score Man City’s third!

But, was he onside? VAR is checking it…

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

17:50 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Chance! An aerial pass comes into the Liverpool box and Gabriel Jesus climbs over Andy Robertson to win it and bring the ball under control. He checks inside twice before lacing a left-footed effort at goal but Virgil van Dijk stands in his way and makes the block.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

17:49 , Michael Jones

58 mins: City have been more tentative in this half than they were in the first 45 minutes. Pep Guardiola is gesturing for them to get the ball out to the wide areas and get further forward.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

17:46 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold is having to work extra hard in defence as City continue to target Sterling on the left wing. Most of the action is being played in midfield with both teams quick to close down the ball not allowing the playmakers time in possession.

Diogo Jota gives it away to Gabriel Jesus who sets off on the counter-attack. Thiago Alcantara scrambles acros and hacks Jesus down to stop the run and somehow avoids a booking.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

17:40 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Close! Andy Robertson whips an early cross into the box and finds Mo Salah at the back post but he’s running so quickly that he can’t bring the ball under control and Aymeric Laporte manages to boot it clear.

Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool

17:39 , Michael Jones

49 mins: That’s just the start Liverpool needed to the second half. Man City have to respond again now. Bernardo Silva tries to lift the ball over the top of the Liverpool back four but Trent Alexander-Arnold tracks back well and holds off Joao Cancelo to win his team a throw in.

GOAL! Man City 2 – 2 Liverpool (Mane, 46’)⚽️

17:35 , Michael Jones

46 mins: What a game! Mane levels the match 47 seconds after the restart. A diagonal pass comes across to Alexander-Arnold who nods the ball down for Mo Salah. He spots Sadio Mane’s run in behind Kyle Walker and slots a through ball into the box. Mane collects and blasts it past Ederson to bring Liverpool back on level terms!

Second half: Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes from either manager at half-time as Manchester City restart the match. It’s knocked up the pitch and claimed by Alisson as the ball bounces into the box.

Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:30 , Michael Jones

Before today, neither Gabriel Jesus (W42 D2) nor Diogo Jota (W27 D5) have ended on the losing side in a Premier League match in which they have found the net.

Both have already scored at the Etihad Stadium so is a draw the most likely outcome?

Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool find themselves trailing at the break for the first time in the Premier League all season, with today being exactly a year since they were last behind at half time in a league game (came back to win 2-1 v Aston Villa on 10th April 2021).

Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:23 , Michael Jones

Goals for both teams in that first half. A deflected effort from Kevin De Bruyne sent Man City in front before Diogo Jota equalised a few minutes later. The status quo remained in tact for the next 25 minutes before Gabriel Jesus snuck in behind and met Joao Cancelo’s cross to put City back in front.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: An extraordinary first half comes to an end with Manchester City taking a slender lead into the break. Pep Guardiola’s men have been the better team. They’ve broken Liverpool down on multiple occasions and could have had even more goals.

Jurgen Klopp needs to change something. Liverpool have had no authority in possession but they look dangerous when they’ve had the ball in City’s final third.

Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Chance! Alexander-Arnold has a little tug at Sterling and gives away a free kick on the left wing. Cancelo swings this one into the box and picks out Laporte who fires a half-volley at Alisson forcing the goalkeeper to push the effort onto the post!

Then the offside flag goes up. Two added minutes to play.

Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:15 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Henderson’s through ball sees Diogo Jota into the box and he’s got a couple of options. Either shoot or slide it across to Mo Salah. He does neither and Aymeric Laporte slides across to stop his run and win the ball for the home side.

Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool

17:13 , Michael Jones

40 mins: It’s a deserved goal for Manchester City who have created more chances in this first half. When they’ve got in behind Liverpool they could have scored another two goals at least.

Mo Salah’s had a quiet day so far but manages to squeeze the ball into the box for Sadio Mane. He tries to lay it off to a forward pushing Joel Matip but Rodri manages to scoop the ball away.

GOAL! Man City 2 – 1 Liverpool (Jesus, 37’)⚽️

17:07 , Michael Jones

37 mins: City are back in front! The home side when a corner that Kevin De Bruyne swings into the box. Joel Matip wins the initial ball and heads it out as far as Joao Cancelo. Liverpool try to push the back line up to the edge of the box and play another offside trap but Cancelo has time on the ball and flicks it over to the far side of the penalty area. Matip is a little slow getting forward and Gabriel Jesus keeps himself onside and he bursts into the box. Alisson comes out to grab the ball but it bounces nearer to Jesus who lifts it over the keeper and sends it home off the underside of the crossbar!

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

17:05 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Liverpool’s high line is a blessing and a curse. A simple ball over the top sees Joao Cancelo drift in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and he has enought pace to carry the ball into the box and blast a shot into the side-netting. Most of the time Liverpool’s offside trap works but they look very vulnerable when in doesn’t.

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

17:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Half an hour played and kick off seems like it happened five minutes ago. The game is being played at a blistering tempo.

Liverpool sweep forward down the right wing and play it across to Sadio Mane. He slides it into the box for Andy Robertson’s overlapping run but Kyle Walker gets across to block his ball into the middle of the penalty area.

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

16:59 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Ederson is calmly living dangerously. He lets a backpass to dribble to within an inch of crossing the line before sliding the ball square to Laporte as Jota slides in to try and intercept.

He’s also pushing way up the pitch so much so that Alexander-Arnold spots him off his line and goes for a spectacular shot from just inside City’s half. He doesn’t catch it well though and the City goalkeeper gets back in time.

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

16:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: City win a free kick on the right side that gets flicked over the Liverpool’s high line. Rodri times is run into the box perfectly and nods the ball down but none of his teammates can get to it before it bounces wide of the right-hand post.

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

16:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Man City look class, they’ve won the ball high up the pitch on a few occasions already and are causing some problems around the penalty area.

Foden gets played in behind but his cutback can’t find a teammate and Thiago flicks the clearance over to Mo Salah.

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

16:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Diogo Jota tries to press John Stones and arrives late with his challenge. The defender releases the ball and is clipped by the Liverpool forward who gives away a free kick.

Man City switch the play out to the right wing where Kyle Walker drives forward. He controls the ball and curls a low cross into the box hoping to pick out Phil Foden near the far post. Virgil van Dijk is aware of the danger and sprints ahead of the midfielder to get to the pass first and boot it out for a corner.

Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool

16:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: What a game this looks set to be. It’s been incredibly entertaining stuff. Rodri lifts an aerial pass into the box where Raheem Sterling sprints through the line to bring it down. He lays the ball off to Gabriel Jesus who shoots from just inside the box and hits one straight at Alisson.

GOAL! Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool (Jota, 13’)⚽️

16:43 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Equaliser! Liverpool finally compose themselves and string together a few passes to get up the pitch. Thiago Alcantara laces it over to Trent Alexander-Arnold whose cross into the box is cleared to the opposite side of the pitch where Andy Robertson collects the ball. He flicks it back in to the far post where the Liverpool right-back meets the pass on the volley and slots it inside to Diogo Jota. He turns a low shot towards goal and sneaks his effort underneath Ederson who should really keep it out.

Man City 1 – 0 Liverpool

16:41 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Man City have got off to a perfect start. They’re pushing forward and utilising the pace of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to get into the Liverpool box. There’s a communication breakdown at the back between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk who attempt to close down the Man City forward. Jesus goes down in the box and wants a penalty but the referee isn’t interested.

GOAL! Man City 1 – 0 Liverpool (De Bruyne, 5’)⚽️

16:36 , Michael Jones

5 mins: City strike first! They should have scored even earlier after a Kevin De Bruyne sent Gabriel Jesus flying forward on the break. He carried the ball past Andy Robertson and squared it to Raheem Sterling whose effort inside the box was saved by Alisson!

The ball gets recycled and City win a free kick that gets taken quickly. It comes to De Bruyne who shimmies around Fabinho and shoots from the edge of the box. Joel Matip attempts to block the shot and the ball takes a deflection moving it away from Alisson. The Liverpool goalkeeper leaps to his left but can’t get there and the ball nestles in the back of the net!

Man City 0 – 0 Liverpool

16:35 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Both teams have started with aggressively high presses when they’re out of possession and have forced the other deep in their own half.

The ball has swapped hands a couple of times with neither team getting into their stride yet.

Kick off: Man City 0 – 0 Liverpool

16:31 , Michael Jones

Let’s get to it then. Jordan Henderson gets the game underway for Liverpool and passes it back to Joel Matip. He sends a diagonal pass over to the left wing but it flies over Sadio Mane and skips out of play.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

16:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. The Etihad is packed for this one. The winners of this game could end up lifting the Premier League title at the end of the season.

If Man City win they’ll move four points clear at the top of the table, if Liverpool are victorious they’ll move ahead of City by two points.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

16:24 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are over at the Etihad Stadium and it’s almost time for kick off. Which way will this one go? Who will be sitting at the top of the Premier League at the end of the day, Manchester City or Liverpool?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Manchester City vs Liverpool

16:21 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah is vying to score in a fourth consecutive Premier League appearance against Manchester City – the last player to achieve this was Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who did so in five successive games between 2000 and 2003.

(REUTERS)

‘They despise each other’: Why Man City vs Liverpool could be the peak of the Premier League

16:18 , Michael Jones

As excitement builds around the Premier League, there are different emotions at Anfield and Eastlands. This, in the words of one prominent source, “is why they despise each other”. The build-up to Sunday’s title showdown has already been amplified by a lot of noise.

On the Liverpool side, there has been ridiculous debate about the appointment of referee Anthony Taylor. On the Manchester City side, there have been complaints about “the timing” of another damaging Der Spiegel story. “Must be a big game coming up,” has been one common quip, as if serious German newspapers are Liverpool supporters.

The reality is absolutely none of this affects the players. Figures like Kevin De Bruyne and Jordan Henderson don’t allow that. Neither do the managers. The players are too focused.

Everything is geared towards this. That doesn’t just apply to the squads, though.

‘They despise each other’: Why Man City vs Liverpool could be Premier League’s peak

Fans are wrong to suggest officials will favour one side in Premier League title showdown

16:16 , Michael Jones

There are not many referees better than Anthony Taylor. The 43-year-old is experienced, decisive and mobile enough to keep up with play. He is one of the two English candidates put forward to officiate at the World Cup in Qatar.

Taylor is just the sort of person you would want holding the whistle for the biggest game of the season. Except that a section of the Liverpool fanbase have been in uproar this week because he has been given their team’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad tomorrow. This is simply because Taylor is from Manchester.

The angst of Liverpool supporters was further inflamed by the appointment of Paul Tierney as the VAR official. Tierney is from Salford, 2.5 miles from Manchester. The conspiracy theories started five days before kick-off.

Fans are wrong to suggest officials will favour one side in title showdown

Manchester City vs Liverpool

16:13 , Michael Jones

Riyad Mahrez is aiming to become the third City player to score in six consecutive Premier League home games, after Uwe Rosler in 1994 and Alvaro Negredo in 201 but he’ll have to do so off the bench today.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have few weaknesses for Man City to exploit, admits Pep Guardiola

16:10 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits there are few weaknesses in the Liverpool side for his team to exploit.

The champions host the Reds on Sunday having seen their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to a single point by Jurgen Klopp’s in-form outfit.

City – albeit having played more games – led by 14 points at one stage but Liverpool, on a 10-game winning run, have been relentless in their pursuit and Guardiola is well aware of their strengths.

Guardiola said: “In the times we’ve played against them (there) are always many games during the game, many decisions, many actions, many details for both sides.

“I think both teams are good but we try to discover the weak points that they have. They are few but we try to expose them.”

Liverpool have few weaknesses for Man City to exploit, admits Pep Guardiola

Man City have driven Liverpool to greater heights, Jurgen Klopp claims

16:07 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes nothing in world football can prepare you for facing Manchester City but he feels the excellence of their Premier League rivals has helped his side become title contenders again.

Sunday sees the top two sides face off at the Etihad Stadium where a win would take Klopp’s team two points clear with seven matches to play.

The pair have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons – in particular in 2018-19 when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a point despite a record points haul for the runners’ up.

While Klopp is not exactly overjoyed at the standards Pep Guardiola’s side have set he acknowledges it has made his players better, which contributed to them winning their first title for 30 years in 2019-20 with a 19-point advantage over City.

“I wouldn’t say I’m thankful that City is that good but it didn’t deny our development,” said the Reds boss. “The last four years since we stepped up a little bit and could close the gap to City is interesting.

Man City have driven Liverpool to greater heights, Jurgen Klopp claims

Manchester City vs Liverpool

16:04 , Michael Jones

The Premier League’s top two clubs have scored 147 goals between them in the competition this season, with Liverpool scoring 77 of those – seven more than City.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

16:01 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have not conceded a first-half goal in any of their last 19 matches in all competitions and their substitutes have scored eight Premier League goals this season, a total exceeded only by Manchester United (10 goals).

Jurgen Klopp would have been disappointed if Liverpool didn’t try to catch Man City

15:58 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he would have been disappointed had his side not produced a response to Manchester City’s 14-point advantage at the top of the table.

A title challenge looked an unlikely possibility in January when Klopp’s side were so far adrift, even with two matches in hand.

A run of 10 successive Premier League victories has set up an enticing Sunday showdown at the Etihad Stadium when Liverpool could go two points ahead with a win.

But because of the high standards Klopp has set his team – standards they almost always deliver – the Reds boss considered their achievement in getting back in touch with their main rivals as nothing out of the ordinary for them.

“The 100 percent truth is that what we did was normal. If we hadn’t tried I would be disappointed,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp would have been disappointed if Liverpool didn’t try to catch Man City

Jurgen Klopp surprised Liverpool have been able to match Manchester City’s level

15:54 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp did not believe he could elevate his side to the level Manchester City were at when he arrived in the Premier League but the last four years have proved him wrong.

The Premier League’s top two teams go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium with just one point separating them heading into the last eight matches of the season.

But a deeper dive into the statistics show that one-point gap also applies to their rivalry since the start of the 2018-19 season, when Liverpool finished runners-up – again by a single point – with a record 97-point tally for second place.

Over 144 matches City have won 108, drawn 14 and lost 22, accruing 338 points. Liverpool have won 104, drawn 25 and lost just 15 times, making their total 337.

“It’s great. I’m surprised about the numbers, to be honest. It’s massive,” said Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp surprised Liverpool have been able to match Manchester City’s level

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:50 , Michael Jones

Victory for Liverpool will see them finish the day top of the Premier League table for the first time since 1st October.

The Reds have won each of their last 10 league games, keeping eight clean sheets in the process. They are on a club record run of eight consecutive away wins in all competitions.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won eight of their last nine home league matches, with the exception a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham on 19th February.

City have conceded a league-low one headed goal in the Premier League this season and Pep Guardiola’s side have kept 18 top-flight clean sheets in the current campaign, a figure matched only by Liverpool.

Showdown with Man City not a title decider, insists Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

15:44 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists beating Manchester City will not guarantee them success in the Premier League despite Sunday’s meeting being billed as a title decider.

His side will arrive at the Etihad Stadium knowing an 11th successive league win would put them two points ahead of their rivals, a small but significant advantage at this stage of the season.

But as there is no room for manoeuvre or the slightest error Klopp knows the race will be far from over, especially as his side have the harder-looking run in, with matches against Everton and Manchester United to come before the end of the month.

The morale-boosting 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Benfica has allowed them to put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals.

It means they make the short trip down the M62 brimming with confidence as they attempt to get their first league victory at the Etihad since 2015, although they have won there once since in a European tie.

Showdown with Man City not a title decider, insists Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

John Stones says City-Liverpool clash is ‘important’ but title not resting on it

15:41 , Michael Jones

John Stones admits a lot rests on Manchester City’s clash with title rivals Liverpool on Sunday but does not see it as a decider for the Premier League crown.

The City defender intends to cut himself off from the hype surrounding the eagerly-anticipated clash because he already knows just how important it is.

Full attention now turns to that game after City took care of business in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday by grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Champions City lead Liverpool, who have won their last 10 Premier League games, by just one point heading into the meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

John Stones says City-Liverpool clash is ‘important’ but title not resting on it

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:38 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Man City team that started against Atletico Madrid during the week. Kyle Walker comes in to replace Nathan Ake with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus earnign starts ahead of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

Jurgen Klopp also makes three changes to his Liverpool team. Ibrahima Konate is replaced with Joel Matip in defence whilst Jordan Henderson slots back into the midfield instead of Naby Keita. Up top Diogo Jota is preferred to start alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane with Luis Diaz dropping out.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Line-ups

15:31 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Sterling, Jesus

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane

‘I’m so happy at Manchester City I could stay at the club forever’ says Pep Guardiola

15:26 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has claimed he is so happy at Manchester City he could stay at the club “forever”.

The Spaniard’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until the end of next season.

The 51-year-old has twice agreed fresh terms since taking charge in 2016 and has now indicated that he might be willing to do so again.

Guardiola dropped the hint as he responded to reports claiming that Brazil want him to take over as their national team manager after this year’s World Cup.

“Not today, come on,” he said when asked about the Brazil speculation at a press conference. “I’m under contract here, I am so happy here.”

Pep Guardiola: I’m so happy at Manchester City I could stay at the club forever

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:21 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are winless in four Premier League games against Manchester City with two games ending in draws and two in defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Merseysiders have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 league matches at Etihad Stadium.

This will be the 23rd competitive game between sides managed by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Each man has recorded eight victories, with six draws (including fixtures settled by a penalty shootout).

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:17 , Michael Jones

Both teams have arrived at the Eithad Stadium and will soon be out for the warm-ups. The team news is going to drop in around 15 minutes time.

(PA)

Jurgen Klopp will rely on Mohamed Salah’s big-game experience for Liverpool against Man City

15:14 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relying on Mohamed Salah’s big-game experience to carry him through Sunday’s top-of-the-table encounter with Manchester City.

The Egypt international has not scored from open play since February 19 and his last couple of performances, at home to Watford and away at Benfica on Tuesday, have been well below the standard expected of the 28-goal forward.

Salah, who has experienced heartbreak at international level by losing the Africa Cup of Nations final and a World Cup play-off – both to Senegal – in the last two months, has looked like a player whose 47 appearances for club and country this season are catching up with him.

Were he not who he is, with the record he has in the Premier League for the club, there would be considerable doubt over his place in Sunday’s team as he is arguably the least in-form of Klopp’s five forwards.

However, dropping him against City is almost unthinkable because of the message it would send out before kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp will rely on Mohamed Salah’s big-game experience against Man City

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:10 , Michael Jones

The official team news is due out in about 20 minutes time before kick off at 4:30pm. Who’s going to start today?

Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden or Jack Grealish on the left for City? Luis Diaz in the Liverpool forward line with Sadio Mane through the middle? Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate at the back?

Manchester City vs Liverpool

15:07 , Michael Jones

Will Sadio Mane be celebrating with a win later today?

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Early team news

15:04 , Michael Jones

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is back in contention after serving a European suspension in midweek but Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer remain sidelined by injuries.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho will be fit despite suffering a cut in a clash of heads with Benfica’s Nicolas Otamendi on Tuesday and that the Reds have no further injury concerns.

Both managers are expected to name strong starting XIs in what could prove to be one of the defining matches of the season.

Premier League title run-in: who has the best fixtures – Manchester City or Liverpool?

15:00 , Michael Jones

After initially appearing to be done and dusted by Christmas, it now seems as though there may be a Premier League title race after all.

Manchester City have hardly put a foot wrong since the start of the season, dropping points in just three games since the end of October, but Liverpool are right up behind them.

After a difficult winter, Jurgen Klopp’s side have dragged themselves to within one point of the defending champions with a run of 10 consecutive league wins.

Both have their destiny in their own hands. Both have eight games remaining too, including Sunday’s crucial meeting at the Etihad.

If there’s a winner, they will likely be the favourites going forward. But even then, there will still be a lot of football left to play and a lot of matches that could decide the race.

Who has the best fixtures in the title race run-in – Manchester City or Liverpool?

‘Liverpool are the hardest team to play against’ says Foden

14:55 , Michael Jones

Phil Foden has bought into the hype around this afternoon’s clash between Man City and Liverpool and says he is looking forward to playing in another big game against a team he has previously had success against.

“Yeah, I’ve scored three in three, but I don’t think it so much to do with Liverpool, I just think it is a big game and I just like playing in big games,” he said. “I like the pressure and I feel like I play better. It is just another game for me and I just want to express myself.

“The rivalry is massive. Over the past four years it has grown and now it has become a really big thing. We have both been fighting for titles over the past few seasons.

“We have been the two strongest teams in the past few years and it is a rivalry where we know we are both great teams and we can both win on our day.

“I would say they are the hardest team to play against.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:51 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup this season and can still win a historic quadruple, while rivals Man City are also chasing success in the Champions League and FA Cup as well as the Premier League.

“There is a lot to go for and for those you need momentum and you need rhythm,” said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp whose team have won 17 of their last 18 matches across all competitions.

That sole defeat being a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the second leg of the last-16 Champions League tie – Liverpool progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola names Jurgen Klopp ‘biggest rival’ of his managerial career

14:47 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola claims his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is the most intense he has experienced during his managerial career

The Manchester City boss famously clashed with Jose Mourinho when he and the Portuguese were the respective managers of Spain’s big two, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Yet he feels the level of competition City have faced from Liverpool in recent years has been a notch above anything he had to deal when he was competing with Real for LaLiga and Champions League titles.

Pep Guardiola names Jurgen Klopp ‘biggest rival’ of his managerial career

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:43 , Michael Jones

This match will be the 50th Premier League meeting between the two clubs. Of the previous 49 games, Liverpool have won 20 and Man City 11.

The Reds have drawn 11 times at City in the Premier League, with only their fixture at Everton (12) producing more.

Michael Owen scored a hat-trick at Maine Road in September 2002 and is the only Liverpool player to ever score a treble away at City.

Roberto Firmino’s first Liverpool goal was in the club’s last league win at Etihad Stadium – November 2015.

Jurgen Klopp on enjoying the ride

14:39 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has urged his players to enjoy this period of success and to not only focus on the desire to challenge and win trophies but also relish each game as it comes.

He also spoke about Pep Guardiola and how both men will look back on this rivalry after they retire saying:

“Funnily enough I spoke about this before, that after we both finish careers we might meet somewhere and sit there for hours and hours and hours and just speak about the different things what we thought before this game and that game and this game.

“It would be interesting, no doubt about that. But I really think we should, as a club, enjoy the ride because it is so special. I know we are in a situation where we just do it like: Benfica away, [done], but no, no, no: it is Benfica away, it is massive. We won all Champions League away games in this campaign so far if I am right, which is absolutely, ‘Wow, OK that happened.’

“So it is not easy always to really feel the joy, I can understand, but we should remind ourselves from time to time. I don’t have to remind myself, I could not be happier.

“Today even the weather is great [and] I woke up this morning, laptop, have a look at City playing against us in the home game. Very interesting game and in these moments I really appreciate my job because it is exactly what I want to do. Then, obviously, you realise it is a job to do, they are a handful.

“And we are as well and that is what is constantly in my mind, I cannot stop thinking it. All what I say about City, I mean: they are great, Pep is the best coach in the world, no problem at all with that.

“But I immediately say, ‘Yeah, I always wanted to be the coach of the team that can beat the best team in the world’ and actually I achieved that as well somehow.

“Now we have to make sure Sunday is the day and there is a little bit of work to do. But yeah, we have time, nothing else to do, so let’s give it a try.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League today

14:26 , Michael Jones

Manchester City host Liverpool this afternoon in the biggest game of the Premier League season so far.

Liverpool are chasing an unprecedent quadruple this season after having won the Carabao Cup in February and 10 Premier League wins in a row since January has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side close the gap to leaders City to just one point.

Pep Guardiola’s team have aspirations of a treble as they look to defend their Premier League crown and win a first Champions League title. Liverpool and City also meet in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next week and could face each other if they both reach the Champions League final at the end of May.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today:

Team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

How Man City and Liverpool compare to last time they fought for title

14:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday will go a long way to shaping the repeat of their unforgettable title fight three years ago.

Hosts City go into the game on 73 points, one ahead of Liverpool having played 30 games.

At the same stage in 2018-19, each team were a solitary point better off than they are this time around and here we look at how their dominant season this time around compares.

How Man City and Liverpool compare to last time they fought for title

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:17 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s record against Pep Guardiola is the best of any of his contemporaries, winning nine and drawing four of their 22 encounters in the Premier League and previously in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively.

But, Liverpool are winless in four Premier League games against Man City, while City have lost just one of their last 12 top-flight home matches against the Reds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League away games against City – since a 0-0 draw in February 2010.

Norwich vs Burnley

14:12 , Michael Jones

Pierre Lees-Melou has given Norwich an early lead in their Premier League game against Burnley. Barely 10 minutes gone at Carrow Road and the Canaries lead 1-0.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

14:09 , Michael Jones

This is Liverpool’s 50th game of the season – they have won 39 of the 49 so far, scoring 119 goals and conceding 34. Away from home the Reds have scored 38 goals this season – the most of any team in the Premier League.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have also kept clean sheets in each of the last three away league fixtures. Not since March 2015 (in a run of six) have they kept four in a row on the road in the top flight.

Premier League talking points: Top two go head-to-head as Blues bid for boost

14:05 , Michael Jones

Leaders Manchester City face a tantalising showdown with title rivals Liverpool in the pick of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will bid to end another turbulent week on a high, while lowly Everton are among a handful of relegation-threatened sides scrapping for points.

Here, we pick out some of the main top-flight talking points.

Premier League talking points: Top two go head-to-head as Blues bid for boost

Fans can make the difference says Foden

14:01 , Michael Jones

Phil Foden says Manchester City will get an advantage over Liverpool by playing at home in today’s big game explaining that City’s home record and the reception from the fans spurs on his teammates.

“We’ve only lost once at home in 12 years in the Premier League and that is such a great record to have and we can take confidence from that,” said Foden

“Being a City fan definitely helps. You know what the supporters want. Hopefully I can make them proud on Sunday. All they keep saying is ‘you better win, you better win!’. Hopefully we can get the job done.

“They just want intensity, good attacking football, everyone working hard and we will definitely need them as well on Sunday. From past experiences (in this fixture), our fans have been the loudest fans.

“We definitely need that again. It just gives you a lot of confidence, hearing the crowd behind you. Especially when someone wins a challenge you just hear them and it makes you feel confident.

“I am sure they will be really loud and help us. We have a great record at home and hopefully on Sunday we can keep that up. I am really excited about the game. It is such a big occasion and a massive game as well. I just cannot wait to play.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League

13:56 , Michael Jones

Today isn’t only about the top of the table. There are a couple of mid-table matches taking place as Brentford host West Ham and Leicester take on Crystal Palace.

Those games kick off at 2pm alongside a huge game at the bottom of the table.

Burnley travel to Norwich with the hope of defeating the Canaries and taking a step closer to safety. The Clarets are four points behind Everton (17th) but could cut that to just one with a win over bottom-placed Norwich.

Five famous games between Pep Guardiola’s champions and Jurgen Klopp’s challengers

13:52 , Michael Jones

Title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool meet on Sunday in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League.

Under respective managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, the two clubs have been the pre-eminent forces in English football in recent years.

Here, we look at some notable clashes between the sides in the current era:

Five memorable games between Pep Guardiola’s Man City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says Pep Guardiola is ‘best coach in the world’

13:48 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, admits he will not be sad to see the back of Pep Guardiola when the Catalan finally retires.

“I will not miss it, I know that,” he said. “All I say about City I really mean. Pep is the best coach in the world, no problem with that, but I always wanted to be the coach of the team who can beat the best team in the world.

“Actually I achieved that as well somehow and now we have to make sure Sunday is the day.”

Foden to shine for Man City?

13:43 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are boosted by the return of Kyle Walker who served a European suspension in midweek and expect Phil Foden to return to the starting XI after coming of the bench in that game to help City defeat Atletico Madrid 1-0.

Foden scored in the 2-2 drew between these sides at Anfield and has netted in each of his last three Premier League games against Liverpool.

He could become just the second player to score in four straight appearances against the Reds in the competition after Jamie Vardy (five between 2016 and 2017).

(AP)

Pep Guardiola on seeing City’s 14-point lead cut to one

13:38 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola says that Manchester City’s 14-point lead over Liverpool was false due to the fact that his team had played more games than the Reds in January and the opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s men was always there to catch them.

“I’m going to tell you something: 14 points, it was fake. You were wrong. We played two more games [than Liverpool],” said Guardiola

“It was not a mistake. After analysing the games we dropped points – Crystal Palace, especially Southampton – we were brilliant, more than brilliant. We were not effective, we were not clinical, but we were brilliant.

“Maybe in the final third they [Liverpool] are more ‘wow’, more powerful for the quality of the players, but from what I see there are many things where we are close, we work quite similarly.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool

13:29 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders start the day 73 points just one ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool with just seven games left after this weekend.

Liverpool arrive in Manchester on the back of a 10-match winning run in the top flight, with Man City – who are going for a fourth title in five seasons – having dropped five points in their last five games since winning 4-0 at Norwich on 12th February.

Victory for the Reds would see them finish a day top of the table for the first time since October 1st and put them in the driving seat going into the run in.

Of the last eight Premier League meetings between the top two sides to take place within the final 10 games of the season, the team in second has won seven times, including each of the last five in a row. Advantage Liverpool then?

Manchester City vs Liverpool

12:22 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s top of the table clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League champions Man City come into the game with the slightest lead over rivals Liverpool after having a 14-point lead cut to just one by Jurgen Klopp’s men. Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 league games since the turn of the year and have won their last 10 consecutive matches in the top flight.

Manchester City meanwhile have dropped five points from their last five league games following a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham and a goalless draw with Crystal Palace nestled in between victories over Everton, Manchester United and Burnley.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, when Liverpool finished runners-up to Man City by a single point – with a record 97-point tally for second place – both teams have played 144 matches.

Man City have won 108, drawn 14 and lost 22, accruing 338 points. Liverpool have won 104, drawn 25 and lost just 15, making their total 337.

They are two of the best teams ever to play in the Premier League and today go head-to-head in what could well be a Premier League title decider.