Premier League latest score and goal updates as Spurs chase comeback

Arsenal have the opportunity to prove their Premier League title credentials when they travel to Tottenham this afternoon. The Gunners can capitalise on Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United yesterday and move eight points clear at the top of the table if they are victorious in the North London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in 11 league games, a run that includes wins over Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham. They defeated Spurs 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium back in October and will believe they can overcome Antonio Conte’s side once again. However, the Gunners were held to a goalless draw against Newcastle last time out and Spurs may use similar defensive tactics to keep them quiet today.

Tottenham also have a big stake in this game. Victory for them could send Spurs above Newcastle and into the top four depending how the Magpies’ earlier match against Fulham goes. If the North East outfit lose and Tottenham win then Conte’s side will end the weekend in fourth place. But, regardless of the Newcastle result, three points will keep Spurs in the race for the Champions League spots and would keep the title within reach of both Manchester clubs.

Follow all the action from the North London derby as Tottenham host Arsenal:

51’ SAVE! – Ramsdale’s leaping save denies KAne (TOT 0-2 ARS)

36’ GOAL! – Odegaard’s strike from range doubles Arsenal’s lead (TOT 0-2 ARS)

25’ POST! – Partey’s volley rattles the woodwork (TOT 0-1 ARS)

23’ SHOT! – Lloris’ diving save denies Odegaard (TOT 0-1 ARS)

17’ CHANCE! – Son’s shot charged down by Ramsdale (TOT 0-1 ARS)

14’ GOAL! – Saka’s powerful cross is bungled over the line by Lloris (TOT 0-1 ARS)

7’ SAVE! – Lloris makes up for an error to deny Nketiah (TOT 0-0 ARS)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 – 2 Arsenal FC

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:48 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Close! Arsenal bite back after Granit Xhaka fizzes the ball down the left wing for Gabriel Martinelli. The winger drives into space before cutting the ball back to Eddie Nketiah in the box.

Nketiah weaves away from a defender then curls a shot straight at Hugo Lloris who keeps it out.

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:43 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Arsenal have a game on their hands now! Harry Kane slips a through ball into the box and plays Ryan Sessegnon in behind. He shoots across goal but Aaron Ramsdale sticks out a boot and tips it wide of the far post!

What a save that is from the Arsenal goalkeeper!

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:40 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Save! This is miles better from Tottenham. They win the ball back in the middle of the pitch and send the ball up to Kulusevski who rolls into space before picking out Harry Kane.

Kane shoots first time and goes for the far, top corner but it’s a nice height for Aaron Ramsdale who dives across and palms the effort wide!

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:38 , Michael Jones

48 mins: A calm Zinchenko beats the Tottenham press and gives the ball to Partey who transitions Arsenal into attack. He feeds the ball up to Saka who flicks a short pass into the box and almost gets it to Nketiah but his pass is intercepted.

Tottenham then sweep over to the right wing where Kulusevski cuts into the box. He rolls the ball onto his left foot and curls an effort wide of the far post.

Second half: Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:34 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte sends out the same 11 players for the second half. Tottenham need to find a response and score early in this half if they want to challenge Arsenal.

The home side get the game restarted.

HT Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:31 , Michael Jones

Martin Ødegaard has already surpassed last season’s tallies for both goal involvements (13) and goals (8) in all competitions:

2022/23: 23 apps, 8 goals, 5 assists

2021/22: 40 apps, 7 goals, 5 assists

Arsenal’s captain is leading the way.

HT Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:27 , Michael Jones

Hugo Lloris’s own goal is the first one he’s scored in his 354-game Premier League career.

HT Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:22 , Michael Jones

An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a lovely strike from Martin Odegaard send Arsenal into half-time with a two-goal lead. Can the Gunners go on to win this North London derby now?

Half-time: Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Close! Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg whips a cross into the box and picks out Harry Kane who whips a header towards goal and forces Aaron Ramsdale to turn the ball behind for a corner!

The corner comes to nothing and Arsenal head into the break with a two-goal cushion. They’ve been the better team in this derby and have a deserved lead.

Tottenham have made a habit out of getting back into games in the second half. They’ll need to do so again today.

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play before the break. It’ll be interesting if Tottenham can nick one before then but that seems unlikely.

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:12 , Michael Jones

42 mins: The free kick is about 20-yards out over on the right side of the pitch. Martin Odegaard lines up a curling shot towards the near post but his effort slams straight into the Tottenham wall.

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

17:11 , Michael Jones

39 mins: There are a lot of worried faces amongst the Tottenham supporters in the stands. Antonio Conte looks pensive and thoughtful in the dugouts too. Spurs have no answers for this at the minute.

Bukayo Saka is running rampant on the right wing for Arsenal. He’s causing major problems and wins another free kick high up the pitch.

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal (Odegaard, 36’)⚽️

17:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Bang! Deserved second goal for Arsenal and it’s Martin Odegaard who delivers. The Gunners come down the right wing and send the ball up to Bukayo Saka.

Spurs’ back five drop off him as he slides the ball inside to Odegaard. He’s already had a sighter earlier in the half but drills this shot low and hard into the far bottom right corner.

Lloris leaps across but can’t reach the shot and Arsenal double their advantage.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

17:05 , Michael Jones

34 mins: There is a confidence about Arsenal. It’s easy to read in their passing which is smooth and quick as well as the runs that the front line are making around the edge of the penalty area.

In contrast Tottenham seem a little hectic and scrambled when the ball is inside their final third. They’re just off the pace at the minute.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

17:03 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Gabriel drills a pass up the pitch and cuts out Tottenham’s midfield by finding Eddie Nketiah. He’s clipped by Cristian Romero and the Gunners win a free kick.

Odegaard’s delivery comes over towards Oleksandr Zinchenko but Spurs head the ball away before it reaches him.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

16:58 , Michael Jones

28 mins: This is a better response from Tottenham. They’re pushing Arsenal further into their own half and recycling the ball when the Gunners head it clear.

Spurs need a 10-minute period of possession, they need to rebuild confidence and give the defenders a breather.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

16:55 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Off the post! Arsenal have really turned up the heat on Tottenham. A clearance from the home side comes out as far as Thomas Partey who meets the dropping ball on the volley and smashes it into the near, right-hand post!

Hugo Lloris was never getting there and Arsenal come within inches of a second goal.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

16:53 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Save! It didn’t take long for Martin Odegaard to have a shy. Arsenal bomb forward down the right side once again with Bukayo Saka sending the ball inside to his captain.

Odegaard rolls it onto his left-foot and smokes a good effort at goal forcing Hugo Lloris into a diving save to his left.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

16:52 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Close! Saka and Nketiah combine on the right side of the penalty area before the Arsenal striker cuts the ball into the yard box.

Matt Doherty intercepts the pass before Martinelli or Odegaard can get to it and he scoops it hurridly away.

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

16:48 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Now there’s pressure on Spurs. They need to come from behind and almost hit back straight away!

Clement Lenglet gives the ball to Eric Dier who floats a long pass up to Ryan Sessegnon making a run into the middle. He slips the ball into the box where Dejan Kulusevski lets it run to Son Heung-min.

Son shoots on the turn but Aaron Ramsdale is out quickly and closes down the effort!

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Lloris OG, 14’)⚽️

16:46 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Arsenal take the lead! Thomas Partey floats the ball over the top and sends Bukayo Saka in behind Ryan Sessegnon. Saka brings the ball under control and drives into the box.

He fizzes a cross into the six-yard and Hugo Lloris should do better. He sticks up his hands and flaps at the ball skewing it backwards into the net.

It’s poor from the goalkeeper but Arsenal have been the more attacking team and probably deserve the lead.

Tottenham 0-0 Arsenal

16:42 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Martin Odegaard takes the free kick but doesn’t trouble the goalkeeper with his effort into the box. The ball bounces behind for a goal kick.

It’s been a decent start from both teams this.

Tottenham 0-0 Arsenal

16:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Nketiah looks sharp for Arsenal as well. He’s moving well and trying to get into pockets of space. The striker receives the ball just outside the penalty area and gets brought down by Cristian Romero winning Arsenal a free kick.

Tottenham 0-0 Arsenal

16:39 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Save! Arsenal should be in front! The Gunners press high up the pitch and force Hugo Lloris into a poor pass to Clement Lenglet who isn’t expecting the ball.

Martin Odegaard nicks the ball inside the box and sends it to Gabriel Martinelli who dinks one over the top to Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah takes a touch before shooting which allows Lloris to recover and get behind the ball denying the Gunners the opener!

Tottenham 0-0 Arsenal

16:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Harry Kane seems up for this one. Tottenham are forced to defend deep as both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli attempt to weave their way into the Spurs box.

The home side defend both attacks and slip the ball up to Kane who tricks his way through three red shirts before sending Ryan Sessegnon flying into space on the left.

The full-back is given time on the ball but his cross is poor again and Gabriel smokes it out for a throw in. Brilliant hold-up play from Kane there though.

Tottenham 0-0 Arsenal

16:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: That’s nice from Son Heung-min who drops deeper and turns the ball around the corner to free Ryan Sessegnon in behind Ben White.

The full-back drives up towards the box but has his attempted cross blocked on the edge of the area.

Kick off: Tottenham 0-0 Arsenal

16:31 , Michael Jones

Arsenal get the ball rolling at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It’s floated out to the right where Ben White leaps to win the ball but is beaten to it by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs switch the ball over to the opposite side of the pitch and win themselves a throw in.

Tottenham vs Arsenal

16:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Hugo Lloris and Martin Odegaard lead their respective teams out onto the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Spurs haven’t been the best when starting games but they tend to grow into matches and score in the second half.

Arsenal will come flying out of the blocks, if they score early it could be a long afternoon for Tottenham.

Tottenham vs Arsenal

16:23 , Michael Jones

Six of Arsenal’s eight top-flight clean sheets this season have come away from home but they have not beaten Spurs away from home since 2014 when Mikel Arteta was the captain.

Is today the day they break that duck?

Kane chasing the records

16:20 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane is one short of equalling Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s leading scorer with 266 goals for the club.

Kane is also two shy of 200 Premier League goals and is aiming to become the third player to reach that milestone after Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

He has nine goals in eight Premier League home games against Arsenal.

Newcastle beat Fulham

16:18 , Michael Jones

In one of the 2pm kick offs today, Newcastle have snatched victory against Fulham meaning that they move above Manchester United and back into third place.

For Tottenham, a win today would see them close the gap on the top four to two points.

Arsenal’s biggest threat?

16:15 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah has scored five times in his last five appearances in all competitions. Is the striker going to be Arsenal’s main threat today?

(Action Images via Reuters)

Perfectly balanced

16:10 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta has managed Arsenal in six north London derbies with a record of three home wins and three away defeats. Will Arteta collect his first derby away win this afternoon?

(REUTERS)

Can Conte beat Arsenal?

16:05 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte has won only two of his 10 matches as a manager against Arsenal. He’s drawn four and lost four of the other eight encounters.

Arsenal in record breaking form

16:00 , Michael Jones

The Gunners are vying to win seven successive Premier League London derbies for the first time since the 2007/08 season when they beat Spurs home and away.

Arsenal can win five successive away matches in all competitions for the first time since September to October 2018 under Unai Emery.

Tottenham face latest chance to buck Antonio Conte’s most damaging trait

15:55 , Michael Jones

He came, he saw, he immediately made clear changes were required and, after nearly £200m worth of upgrades, Antonio Conte still hasn’t really fixed much of anything at Tottenham Hotspur at all. Spurs host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday knowing that as difficult as it is at any time to win the derby, this year will be even more so – and their manager has thus far proven incapable of setting up his side to win the biggest encounters on a regular basis. The stakes have rarely been higher when white meets red, making it all the more important the Italian breaks his wretched streak.

We’ve had Premier League clashes where both sides are fighting for the same European spot, of course. The North London clubs have battled more than once for the fourth and final Champions League spot – lasagnagate, and all that – but the last time they met when either was hoping for a title fight was the 2015/16 season, when Spurs were challenging Leicester and yet ended up behind Arsenal anyway.

That year, their second meeting of the campaign came at the start of March; in typical fashion Tottenham went into the game hoping to leapfrog the Foxes into top spot on goal difference – but ended the day five points off the pace instead.

Tottenham face latest chance to buck Conte’s most damaging trait

‘Arsenal are favourites to win the league’

15:50 , Michael Jones

More from Tottenham’s boss now who claims that Arsenal are favourites to win the Premier League following Man City’s defeat to Man Utd yesterday.

“In the last 10 years it was always the same, between [Manchester] City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Maybe Leicester.” said Conte,

“Now Arsenal have a great opportunity. They are working for many years in a project. They are doing very well. They sent away a lot of players, and bring in many players and they spend money to do it.

“Now they have to show they can stay there until the end of the season because I’m sure Manchester City doesn’t agree and will feel the real possibility to win [the title] again.

“I think it is a battle between Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Arsenal will have a different mindset says Conte

15:45 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, says that Arsenal will come into this match with a different mindset given their league position. He says that being at the top of the table brings a confidence to the squad.

“When you are at the top of the league the perception of your opponents change totally,” he said, “You are in that moment the best team in the league. For this reason, everybody wants to try to beat you.

“For sure, Arsenal has to face this situation of being favourites to win the league at this moment because they are top of the table. They have to show they are good to face this type of situation.”

Late bloomers

15:40 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have scored 27 of their 37 Premier League goals in the second half of matches this season, more than any other team.

Conversely, they have scored just once in the first half of their last 13 fixtures in all competitions. That was Harry Kane’s goal versus Leeds in November.

Tottenham vs Arsenal team changes

15:35 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte makes three changes to the Tottenham team that defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out. Bryan Gil, Oliver Skipp and Ivan Perisic all drop out with Dejan Kulusevski, Ryan Sessegnon and Pape Sarr all brought in.

Mikel Arteta names an unchanged Arsenal side to the one that drew 0-0 with Newcastle in their last league game.

Tottenham vs Arsenal

15:31 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Dier, Romero, Lenglet, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Sarr, Son, Kane

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

London is red

15:25 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won all six of their top-flight London derbies this season, keeping a clean sheet in all three away games. Will they continue their unbeaten record today?

Spurs’ home struggles

15:20 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have lost three of their last four Premier League home games, winning the other one. Can they earn a long-awaited victory in front of their home fans this afternoon?

Antonio Conte calls on players to show referee respect

15:15 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte has called on Tottenham and Arsenal to show respect to this weekend’s referee Craig Pawson after expressing his hatred for players that try to intimidate officials.

Spurs host the Premier League leaders on Sunday in a match where emotions usually run high with each team having a player sent off in the two fixtures of 2022.

Conte was asked on Friday if he had any concerns over the behaviour of Arsenal given they have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players in the last two matches against Newcastle and Oxford.

Antonio Conte calls on Tottenham and Arsenal players to show referee respect

‘You have to respect the referee’ says Conte

15:10 , Michael Jones

Spurs boss, Antonio Conte, built off the back of Arsenal’s behavioural charge and called on both sets of players to respect referee Craig Pawson this weekend.

“You have to show respect in every situation and especially also with the referee because I know very well the difficulty to be a referee, to take decisions,” the Italian said.

“I think to intimidate or to create a bad atmosphere is not fair. I don’t like this. I hate the people that try to do it. Don’t forget that we are talking always about a game of football.”

Arsenal players may have to change behaviour

15:05 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta has admitted that his players might have to change their “behaviour” after the club were charged with failing to control their players.

That was for their angry reaction, and swarming of the referee, to not getting a penalty in Monday’s FA Cup win over Oxford United.

“I prefer not to comment on that [charge],” said the Gunners boss. “Anything we can do to improve we will always have a conversation with our players, the staff, as a club as well to see what we can do better, if we have to change any behaviour.”

Tottenham fans can decide the north London derby, says Antonio Conte

15:00 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte expects the Tottenham Hotspur supporters to produce another white-hot atmosphere for the visit of rivals Arsenal.

Sunday’s north London derby could be a milestone occasion with Harry Kane one goal short of Spurs’ record scorer Jimmy Greaves, who grabbed the last of his 266 strikes in 1970.

Meanwhile, the fixture will be the 100th competitive men’s match played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.

One of the best occasions at the venue occurred in May when the hosts stormed to a memorable 3-0 win over Arsenal backed by a partisan crowd.

Tottenham fans can decide the north London derby, says Antonio Conte

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:55 , Michael Jones

There are two other fixtures taking place today as Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge whilst Newcastle host Fulham.

Both matches have entered the half-time break and so far there have been no goals.

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 0-0 Fulham

Tottenham vs Arsenal

14:50 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have failed to score in just one of their previous 17 top-flight fixtures with Arsenal. That being a 2-0 defeat in November 2017.

Menawhile the Gunners are aiming to complete their first league double over Spurs since the 2013/14 season. If they win today it will be another marker that Mikel Arteta’s side have all the attributes to win the title this season.

Can Spurs win again?

14:45 , Michael Jones

Arsenal can improve on their league position when they make the short trip to arch-rivals Tottenham this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners start the weekend five points clear of second-placed Manchester City as they seek for a first Premier League title since 2004.

They can extend that lead to eight if they successfully overcome Tottenham but fifth-played Spurs are vying to win four consecutive home league matches against Arsenal for the first time.

There is a chance Antonio Conte’s men end the day in the top four too so the stakes are pretty high for this one.

Arsenal players are in ‘good emotional state’, Mikel Arteta claims

14:40 , Michael Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his players are in a “good emotional state” following the latest Football Association charge to hit the club – but admits he will hold talks with his squad to bring about a change in “behaviour”.

The Gunners were charged for allegedly failing to control their players as they crowded referee David Coote having not been awarded a penalty for handball in the first half of their FA Cup win over Oxford.

That followed on from a similar incident in a victory at Leeds in October, with Arteta’s own touchline behaviour widely criticised in recent weeks.

The Spaniard takes his side to face north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday with Arsenal making the short trip sitting top of the Premier League.

Arsenal players are in ‘good emotional state’, Mikel Arteta claims

‘The players are in a good emotional state’ says Arteta

14:35 , Michael Jones

The microscope is now on Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta to see whether they can pull off a title win from such a positive position in the league.

Despite the added pressure Arteta says his players are happy and prepared to give it their all in big games like the North London derby.

“I think the players are in a good emotional state,” said Arteta, “They are excited, they are enjoying playing together and obviously we are in a good position.

“We have to now improve a lot of things and maintain a lot of the good things that have taken us this far.”

Mudryk signs for Chelsea over Arsenal

14:30 , Michael Jones

Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian international was Arsenal’s number one choice of striker this Januray but they’ve been beaten to his signature byt their London rivals.

Mudryk signed an eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues to seal his move to Stamford Bridge.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” he said after completing his move. “This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career.

“I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Chelsea doubled Arsenal’s offer to beat rivals in race to sign Shakhtar star

14:25 , Michael Jones

Chelsea successfully hijacked Mykhailo Mudryk‘s transfer by offering him over double the wages that Arsenal did and a guaranteed €70m, with the €30m add-ons based primarily on team performance.

The 21-year-old had seemed set for north London as late as Thursday but it was always Chelsea’s intention to go in big for the player, and they followed that through with offers that were simply too good to turn down.

The Independent has been told that Mudryk will be on over £100,000 a week, with Arsenal having initially gone up to £50,000 a week.

Shakhtar Donetsk were, meanwhile, intent on as high a fee as possible due to the aggravation that they had lost out on a lot of potential sales due to Fifa’s ruling that foreign players could leave Ukraine for free after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.

Chelsea doubled Arsenal’s offer to beat rivals in race to sign Mudryk

Chelsea agree €100m deal to hijack Arsenal bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

14:20 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have agreed a €100m deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger Mykhailo Mudryk, in a dramatic hijacking of Arsenal’s bid.

The 22-year-old’s first preference had been Mikel Arteta’s side but he has been persuaded by Chelsea’s swiftness and is set to travel from the Ukrainian club’s Turkish base to undergo a medical this weekend.

The Independent first reported that Chelsea were willing to blow Arsenal “out of the water” in the first week of January, and have now followed that up with new Director of Global Talent Paul Winstanley travelling to meet Shakhtar and making it clear they would improve any bid.

A straight up fee of €70m has been agreed, with a further €30m in add-ons.

Chelsea agree €100m Mykhailo Mudryk deal to hijack Arsenal bid

Mikel Arteta racking his brains ‘trying to understand’ Arsenal’s lack of away derby wins

14:15 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he has been trying to work out why there are so few away wins in the recent history of the north London derby.

The Premier League leaders head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon in search of their first victory at the new home of their neighbours.

It is a similar story for Spurs, who have not left the Emirates Stadium victorious in a league meeting since 2010. The last six meetings between the rivals have been won by the home side, including Arsenal’s 3-1 victory on October 1.

Arteta’s side make the short trip to N17 having lost just once in the league this season and the Spaniard revealed he has been looking into ways to keep that record intact at Spurs.

Mikel Arteta ‘trying to understand’ Arsenal’s lack of away derby wins

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction

14:10 , Michael Jones

Arsenal crumbled in this fixture last season but a remarkable change has occurred since and this will prove the mettle of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Harry Kane, who relishes this fixture like no other, may just drag Spurs over the line and inject fresh hope for manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

14:05 , Michael Jones

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

What is the early team news?

14:00 , Michael Jones

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski is back in training and should have recovered from a muscular problem to displace Bryan Gil in the starting line-up.

Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt, while Richarlison and Lucas Moura look set to miss out here whilst Yves Bissouma is trending in the right direction after an ankle problem sustained against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (thigh) remain out, but Emile Smith Rowe is fit again after recovering from a groin problem to feature against Oxford.

Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard should return after resting for the FA Cup third round. There was a scare for Bukayo Saka after limping off last time out, but Mikel Arteta insists he is “fine”.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal

13:55 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 15th January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm GMT. Sky customers can also stream the match live on the Sky Go app and website.

Tottenham vs Arsenal

11:31 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s North London derby. Tottenham and Arsenal go head to head in a match that will have ramifications on the title and top four races.

If they are victorious today Arsenal will move eight points clear of Manchester City and will be in pole position to win the title albeit with half of the season still to play. For Tottenham, three points could be enough to move them into the top four but they are dependent on Newcastle losing to Fulham in order for that to happen.

Despite the game being played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Arsenal will be the slight favourites to win. They won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in October with goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka.

However, Harry Kane is the leading goalscorer in North London derbies and is in a fantastic run of form. The England captain scored twice in Spurs’ 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before netting the only goal in the FA Cup third round victory over Portsmouth last time out.

Who will triumph this afternoon? We’ll have all the updates, build-up and team news so stick with us throughout the day.