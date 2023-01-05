Premier League latest score and goal updates as Carney Chukwuemeka hits post

Manchester City can draw closer to Premier League leaders Arsenal if they defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight. The reigning champions are eight points behind the Gunners but have played one game less than Mikel Arteta’s men.

Pep Guardiola’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Everton last time out despite dominating in possession and chances created. Erling Haaland added another goal to his ever-growing tally before Demarai Gray banged home an equaliser in the second half.

It was a similar story for Chelsea who took on Nottingham Forest in their last outing. Raheem Sterling sent the Blues ahead after quarter of an hour, but the London side were wasteful in possession and allowed Forest to counterattack repeatedly before a corner saw Serge Aurier turn the ball into the back of the net . Graham Potter’s side are still looking to build some consistency and with the opportunity to move closer to Arsenal on the cards for City they should expect a difficult encounter this evening.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League:

Chelsea vs Man City

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

City can close gap on Arsenal to five point with victory

Blues are ninth in the table and need to win to get get in top four race

43’ POST! Chukwuemeka rattles woodwork before half-time (CHE 0-0 MCI)

38’ CHANCE! Haaland gets first opening but blazes over (CHE 0-0 MCI)

21’ Christian Pulisic follows Sterling down tunnel as Chelsea hit by another injury

‘5 Raheem Sterling joins Mason Mount and Reece James on Chelsea injury list

Chelsea FC 0 – 0 Manchester City FC

HT Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:52 , Michael Jones

(PA)

(REUTERS)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:48 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Nothing to separate the two teams at the break then. Chelsea have looked confident with City seemingly getting used to this formation that Pep Guardiola has set them up in.

Things will probably have to change in the second half.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in this half. Can someone open the scoring?

Kevin De Bruyne is given the ball by Erling Haaland and he drives into the left side of the box before having a shot deflected wide of the back post.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:45 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Off the post! Chelsea comes within inches of opening the scoring at Stamford Bridge. They work the ball into the middle where Kai Havertz spins and lays it up to Carney Chukwuemeka.

He checks to the right and laces a low, sharp effort towards the near bottom corner. Ederson leaps across but can’t reach the ball and luckily for City it strikes the upright and bounces to John Stones who clears the danger.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:42 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Manchester City are starting to threaten more but they’re still not the free-flowing aggressive side that we’re used too.

Chelsea nick the ball back in the middle of the pitch and sweep forward down the right. Hakim Ziyech whips a cross into the box as Aubameyang makes a run into the six-yard area but Ederson comes off his line and claims the ball.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:39 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Man City send the ball through the middle and give the ball to Gundogan who turns quickly and feeds Haaland into the right side of the box.

Haaland takes a touch to control the ball past Koulibaly before poking his first real chance at goal over the crossbar!

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Ilkay Gundogan flicks the ball over to Kevin De Bruyne who nods the ball across the edge of the box looking for Erling Haaland.

The ball is too far behind the forward for him to control so he lets it run back to Gundogan. The German midfielder opens his body and tries to curl one into the far top corner but doesn’t catch the shot well and hooks it wide.

That effort goes down as their first shot of the game.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Pep Guardiola’s change of system for this game doesn’t seem to be working. He’s got Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo linking up on the right side with Rodri playing a hybrid role as a centre-back that becomes a central midfielder when City are in possession.

They’re not creating many chances at all.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:28 , Michael Jones

27 mins: City have been slightly off. They’re not controlling the game of commanding possession and it’s Chelsea who are pushing for this opening goal.

They win a corner that gets swung into the box by Hakim Ziyech. It comes curling over to Rodri who leaps towards the ball and nods it away for the visitors.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Chelsea are forced into another change as Christian Pulisic can’t continue. The medical staff were working him hard on the sidelines to try and get him back on the pitch but it’s not a risk they’re willing to make. Carney Chukwuemeka comes on to replace him.

Chukwuemeka gets involved immediately. They burst down the left with Havertz getting in behind Rodri. He shoots but sees the effort blocked and the ball bounces back to the substitute.

Chukwuemeka lets fly but his effort get charged down too and City boot the ball clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Erling Haaland hasn’t touched the ball in the first 20 minutes for Manchester City who have been more focused on running the ball through the lines.

He drifts out wide and helps Kevin De Bruyne bring the ball forward before offloading it and sprinting back into the penalty area. Joao Cancelo whips another cross in but once again Kepa Arrizabalaga plucks the ball out of the air.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Close! The first real chance falls for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic is slipped into the left side of the Man City penalty area by Kai Havertz.

He decides to shoot first time but John Stones times his sliding tackle perfectly and deflects the ball out for a corner which comes to nothing.

Pulisic stays down after the challenge and needs some treatment from the medics. This would be a double blow for Chelsea if Pulisic has to go off.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Close! Cancelo slides a deft pass in behind Cucurella where Ilkay Gundogan makes a run from deep. He collects the ball and flicks an early cross into the box.

Erling Haaland thinks he might get there for a volley but Kepa Arrizabalaga lunges at the ball and plucks it out of the air.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Joao Cancelo is playing high in midfield on the right side of the pitch for Man City. He receives the ball and cuts inside as the space opens up.

Cancelo has the knock the ball forward before chasing it down but Kalidou Koulibaly beats him to the loose ball and works it clear for Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: A floated ball comes up the pitch towards Ilkay Gundogan but he doesn’t win the aerial ball and Chelsea break up the pitch.

A threaded pass comes through to Denis Zakaria on the inside left and he slides it wide to Marc Cucurella who makes an overlapping run.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes a run into the centre of the box but Cucurella’s cross lands in the near side netting.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Sterling is taken off and replaced with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That’s another massive blow for Graham Potter who is also missing Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell for tonight’s game.

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:07 , Michael Jones

4 mins: Raheem Sterling has shuffled off the pitch early on and chats with the physios about a niggle in his leg. He tries a couple of sprints down the line but shakes his head in disappointment.

He’s not going to be able to continue.

Kick off: Chelsea 0-0 Man City

20:02 , Michael Jones

Kai Havertz gets the match underway at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea work the ball over to the right side of the where Cesar Azpilicueta knocks it back to Thiago Silva.

The home side keep the ball well before winning a throw in over on the right wing.

Chelsea vs Man City

19:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Manchester City are backed to get the job done tonight but Chelsea have a good home record and will keep things tight tonight. The difference could come down to City’s superstar Erling Haaland. Can he get on the scoresheet once again?

Pre-match thoughts from Pep Guardiola

19:53 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola stopped by the Sky Sports pundits to chat before kick about all things Manchester City. Here’s what he said:

“Everyone wanted this line-up – I follow our fans. We are not going to discover what it means. Kyle [Walker] and Joao [Cancelo] came back from the World Cup with niggles and weren’t settled. Rico [Lewis] and the other guys have been fantastic.

“We would prefer to be eight points infront, that is the reality. But, I have the feeling, when you’ve won four Premier Leagues in the last five years, that it is not normal to be eight points clear with this competition and all the top teams that we have.

“We try to be there close, and there is a lot of games still to play. We’ll try to maintain our playing level and get a good run of victories.

“Erling Haaland and the process has been quick. In many times in previous seasons we’ve played with a false nine to have an extra man in the middle, but now the extra man is in the box.

“We’ve had to adjust something, but we are delighted, not just with his efficiency in front of goal, but everything.”

Can Chelsea stop Haaland?

19:49 , Michael Jones

Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland has seven goals in his six Premier League away appearances. He’s already netted 21 this season with more than half the season still to go.

Will Sterling score?

19:45 , Michael Jones

Raheem Sterling could become the third player to score a Premier League goal in this fixture for both Chelsea and Manchester City, emulating Nicolas Anelka and Frank Lampard.

(AP)

Happy New Year

19:41 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won their opening league game in each of the last 10 calendar years, including a 3-1 victory at Chelsea in 2021.

Can they extend that run to 11 tonight?

Chelsea vs Man City

19:37 , Michael Jones

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Haaland outscoring Chelsea

19:33 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have scored 20 Premier League goals this season, one fewer than the division’s leading goalscorer, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Thoughts from Graham Potter

19:29 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter took the time to speak to Sky Sports before kick off to give his thoughts on his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

“It has been intense, challenging, enjoyable. You understand the responsibility and pressure because ultimately it is a fantastic football club.” he said, “Ultimately we’ve had a transition period for most of the year and that has an effect of course. There is lots of things, a lot of games, a few injuries. That’s my summary so far.

“We did well in the Champions League in terms of qualifying, results wise that was positive. We had a decent start. You get to know the players, club and how the training ground functions. There is information that you gather all the time.

“We haven’t been happy with how we’ve played, certainly in the Premier League. There is work to do there in terms of how the team functions. We need to attack more, we need to create more chances. We can make excuses, there are reasons, but ultimately we have to take responsibility and say we can do better.”

Will Man City win?

19:25 , Michael Jones

Manchester City could remain winless in successive Premier League fixtures for the first time since December 2020 after they drew 1-1 with Everton last time out.

Can Chelsea keep Pep Guardiola’s side quiet tonight?

Man City and Chelsea collide playing catch-up in the Premier League

19:21 , Michael Jones

Mind the gap. Manchester City and Chelsea meet as they both find themselves on the wrong side of significant divides. Pep Guardiola finds himself with eight points to make up to Arsenal, Graham Potter with 10 to the top four. If there are plenty who still think the Spaniard’s City side will end up champions, there may be fewer who think the Englishman’s underperforming, underwhelming Chelsea team will join them in next season’s Champions League.

The common theme was a question of expectations. If Potter is trying to downplay them, as though preparing Chelsea for back-to-back defeats to City in two competitions over the space of four days – they meet again in the FA Cup on Sunday – Guardiola is railing against them. His side have raised the standards but, with characteristic exaggeration, he argued they are now charged with taking a 20-point lead by November.

City are natural frontrunners in title races: this time, however, Arsenal’s near immaculate form has meant the defending champions are playing catch-up. They have a proven ability to go on extended winning runs. Nevertheless, Guardiola feels the league leaders Arsenal are not subjected to as much pressure as his side.

Man City and Chelsea collide playing catch-up in the Premier League

A step backwards?

19:17 , Michael Jones

The Blues have lost five of their 16 Premier League matches this campaign, only one short of their final tally for last season. Are the Blues in transition or has Graham Potter failed to deliver since taking over four months ago?

Mount injured in training

19:13 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter has just been speaking on Sky Sports and explained why Mason Mount has not been included in the matchday squad tonight.

Apparently Mount took a knock in training yesterday and isn’t fit to play against Manchester City.

Chelsea vs Man City team changes

19:11 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter makes two changes to the Chelsea team that drew with Nottingham Forest last time out. Mason Mount is dropped from the squad for an unspecified reason with Jorginho also making way. In come Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic.

There are also four changes from Pep Guardiola to the Manchester City line-up. Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are all out with Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden all returning.

Chelsea vs Man City line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Zakaria, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ziyech, Sterling, Havertz

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

Blues arrive at the Bridge

18:55 , Michael Jones

The Chelsea squad have arrived at Stamford Bridge. The team news will be coming out shortly.

City on the road

18:50 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have only lost just one of their last 25 away Premier League matches with 18 wins and six draws during that run.

That defeat was a 1-0 loss at Liverpool in October.

Fortress Stamford Bridge

18:45 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League home games with six wins and four draws during that run. The Blues have only failed to scored once in their last 23 league fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola urges Erling Haaland to ‘play with passion’ at Chelsea despite recent flashes of temper

18:40 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has told Erling Haaland to carry on playing with passion and to go to the limit after Manchester City’s top scorer showed flashes of temper in last week’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

The Norwegian was booked for a late lunge on Vitalii Mykolenko and fought a running battle with Ben Godfrey after being aggrieved when he was fouled by the Everton centre-back in the opening seconds.

But Guardiola said he would rather see Haaland animated than emotionless and predicted he will face another physical contest against Chelsea on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola urges Erling Haaland to ‘play with passion’ at Chelsea despite temper

Chelsea vs Man City

18:35 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three encounters in all competitions against Manchester City. They’ve lost each one of those games.

The teams will also meet again in the FA Cup third round at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Man City

18:30 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are aiming to win four consecutive matches against Chelsea for the first time. They have won seven of the 10 most recent Premier League meetings, losing the other three.

Potter backs Sterling to deliver

18:25 , Michael Jones

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has backed Raheem Sterling to recover his form despite a difficult start to his time in west London following his move from Manchester City.

“It’s been a challenge for him but it’s been a challenging period for everybody,” Potter said of Sterling, who has scored six goals in 21 games in all competitions.

“There’s been a lot of change and a lot has happened, so in that regard, it’s not easy to completely settle or hit the ground running.

“There is more to come from Raheem I’m sure but he gives his best every day and we need to help him get to the level we know he can reach.”

Benoit Badiashile: Chelsea confirm signing of defender on seven-and-a-half-year contract

18:20 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco.

The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.

Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and it follows a record-breaking summer of business which also saw the Blues invest heavily in defenders Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea had been keen to sign a left-sided centre-back this window, having also been linked with RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea confirm signing of Benoit Badiashile on seven-and-a-half-year contract

Chelsea vs Man City prediction

18:15 , Michael Jones

While both teams dropped points by drawing in their respective outings last weekend, Man City seem the likelier to bounce back here and capitalise on Arsenal’s stalemate with Newcastle to narrow the gap at the top.

Chelsea 0-1 Man City.

Chelsea vs Man City predicted line-ups

18:10 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kovacic, Zakaria, Sterling, Mount, Pulisic, Aubameyang.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland, Foden.

What is the team news?

18:05 , Michael Jones

Reece James’ most recent injury sees him join long-term absentees N’Golo Kante and Armando Broja on the sidelines, but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training for Chelsea.

However, the game may come too soon for recovering left back Ben Chilwell.

Meanwhile, Man City are set to be without centre backs Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, both of whom are dealing with minor injuries.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City

18:00 , Michael Jones

Chelsea vs Man City is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 5th January.

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

Chelsea vs Man City

16:51 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action from Stamford Bridge as Graham Potter’s Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Both teams come in the match on the back of draws last time out. Chelsea were pegged back by Notttingham Forest after Raheem Sterling had given them the lead whilst City had to settle for a point against Everton after Demarai Gray’s fantastic strike.

There’s a lot on the line as the two Premier League giants clash tonight. Chelsea are floundering in midtable but can propel themselves back into the race for the top four if they pick up three points. Man City, meanwhile, are hoping to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal who have opened up an eight point lead on the reigning champions.

On paper Manchester City have the edge with Erling Haaland maintaining his amazing form despite a break during the World Cup but Chelsea are at home and they’ll make things difficult for Guardiola’s side this evening.

We’ll have all the action, build-up and team news so stick with us throughout the night.