‘Prehistoric Planet’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+ – The Hamden Journal

Prehistoric Planet will be back for a second season. Apple TV+ has renewed the award-winning natural history series from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (Planet Earth). Narrated by David Attenborough, the five-episode second season will premiere globally in a five-day week-long event beginning May 22 on Apple TV+.

“The award-winning first season of Prehistoric Planet brought dinosaurs back to life in a way global audiences had never seen before,” said Jay Hunt, Creative Director, Europe, Apple TV+. “Collaborating with the brilliant Jon Favreau and our fantastic partners at the BBC, we are thrilled that viewers will once again have the opportunity to be immersed in our world as it was 66 million years ago and to experience even more weird and wonderful creatures.”

Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Season 2 presents new dinosaurs, such as Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri, seen in the photo above, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex and more.

The season is set to an original score by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

The series is produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (The Book of Boba Fett, Spirit: Untamed).

The complete first season is available to stream on Apple TV+.