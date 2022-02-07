Pregnant woman suffers three strokes and a heart attack during 139 day stay in hospital due to COVID

On CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown Sunday, Chris and Diana Crouch of Kingwood, Texas joined the show to speak about Diana’s harrowing 139 day stay in the hospital due to while pregnant. Diana said she declined vaccination because she was worried it would cause complications with the pregnancy. Diana is making a full recovery and the baby is doing well, but, oddly enough, she has very little memory of her extended stay at the hospital.

“Fortunately, I think, I don’t remember much because it was very tough,” Diana said. “The last thing I remember was going to the ER. So I basically don’t really have any memories of my stay at the hospital.”

While Diana may not remember her stay, Chris remembers it very well.

“It was the hardest thing I ever had to deal with,” Chris said. “I didn’t know if I was gonna have to plan for a funeral. I didn’t know what to do. It was just so hard, and I prayed a lot.”

Diana’s pregnancy, COVID and her treatment combined to cause her to have three strokes and a heart attack all in the same day. The hero of the story, Dr. Cameron Dezfulian, who the baby is named after, spoke about that day.

“The three strokes and the heart attack all happened within a very short period of time. It was in a single day, and that was a tough day,” Dr. Dezfulian said. “And, I mean, Chris remembers that day well, as do I, because we were there together. I mean, really, that entire week was incredibly challenging.”

