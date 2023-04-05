Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Exclusive Bump Photos, Hopes Baby Has Bruce and Demi’s ‘Goofiness’

Rumer also tells PEOPLE why she hopes to follow in her mom’s footsteps with an “unmedicated” birth and what item of her dad’s she’s been stealing for years — and expects her own child to do the same

Rumer Willis is ready for motherhood!

As the 34-year-old actress prepares to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, she can’t help but wonder what her little one will be like — and if they’ll share that natural “goofiness” she inherited from parents Bruce Willis, 68, and Demi Moore, 60.

“We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “That’s my favorite thing, laughing with my family.”

That fun-loving focus, combined with the excitement for “this new tiny person,” has also been driving the famous blended bunch — which includes Bruce and Demi’s daughters Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 31, as well as Bruce and wife Emma Heming Willis’ daughters Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 11 — as they support the Die Hard actor during his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Following the family’s update on Bruce’s health in February, Demi, Emma and Rumer’s sisters came together for the mom-to-be’s baby shower on March 12 and later to celebrate Bruce’s 68th birthday on March 19.

“I’m so grateful that I’m so close with my family and I get to rely on them for support,” says Rumer, who is partnering with NakedCashmere on a capsule collection for mothers and newborns ahead of Mother’s Day. “It’s fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point.”

Below, Rumer tells PEOPLE more about her pregnancy, why she considers herself a “birth junkie,” what she hopes her child does — and doesn’t! — inherit from her parents, and how her family has been supporting her along the way.

PEOPLE: How has pregnancy been going since you announced the happy news in December?

Humbling. I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I’ve had an easier time physically than most of my friends. Also, because I’m so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I’m just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]… But, it’s wild. It’s the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of.

Can you feel the baby moving?

Oh, yeah. After 8:00 p.m., as soon as you’re laying down in bed, it’s like a whole disco going on where it’ll just be a party happening. That, out of anything else, is the thing that I will miss the most.

Are you someone who is terrified of the process or more calm about giving birth?

I want to know everything. I have all the things. I’m reading all the books. I’m actually training to be a doula right now too. I’ve always been a bit of a birth junkie and I think it’s amazing. You can literally create a life from scratch. It’s such an incredible privilege and this wild thing that your body knows exactly what to do.

Do you have a birth plan?

I think it was always my plan to do it unmedicated. That’s how my mom did it, and I grew up knowing that. That was always just a part of what I wanted to create. But I think it’s so individual. The biggest lesson I’ve learned so far, during this transition to motherhood, is about surrender so ideally, I’m planning for a home birth, but if at any point someone was like, “It’s a little risky, or maybe not,” then I’d be like, cool, let’s adapt and change.

Do you know the sex of the baby?

It’s a surprise.

What about names?

A few. We both had ideas. I come from a family where I’m named Rumer, and my sisters are Scout and Tallulah, so I knew that I wanted something interesting, unique, and different. Thankfully, my partner was super down. But then there’s a part of me too, that I feel like I have to see [the baby]. It’s such a weird sensation where you’re like, “I love this kid, this little person so much, but I don’t necessarily know them, so I have to see who they are and see if that fits.”

How has your family been helping you with your pregnancy?

They’re so excited. It’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point. Because my youngest sister is 8, we haven’t had a little tiny baby in our family in a while. My sisters just keep saying, “I can’t wait to put their foot in my mouth, or just play with them.” I’m so grateful that I’m so close with my family that I get to rely on them for support that way.

What is the best advice about raising a child that you received from your parents?

You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself.

Are there any qualities of your parents that you’re hoping get passed down to your baby?

We’re so goofy, all of us, and just weird. We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child, just the silliness and goofiness. I think my mom had that. My dad had that. My sisters… That’s my favorite thing. Laughing with my family. I have a crazy laugh and so does my partner, so I’m actually probably the most curious to see what it sounds like.

Any family traditions you’re excited to do as a mom?

Christmas, when we were little, was always a big deal. I feel like being able to do Christmas again where there’s that delight. But also, I’m so excited to create new ones.

Demi Moore Instagram

Speaking of first milestones as a mom, Mother’s Day is coming up and you partnered with NakedCashmere to launch a capsule collection for moms and newborns for the holiday. Why was this important to you?

I’ve known about NakedCashmere for a long time, but then a couple years ago, there was one sweater that my sisters and I all kind of had passed around in our different times, and we would all be like, “Okay, I think it’s my turn. I think it’s my turn.” I got to the point where I was like, “All right, I just need my own.” We’ve always been trying to find a way to collaborate and do something together and incorporate all of the things I love: being a mom and cashmere.

I really blame my dad though because, from a young age, all three of us, my sisters and I would just go and steal his cashmere sweaters. I was spoiled from a very young age on magical, magnificent cashmere. I’m kind of a sucker. If I find a cozy sweater, I will choose that a thousand times over a purse, or a dress, or something like that. I’ve also become a bit of “that mom”, which I didn’t think that I would be, where I really am very conscious about the kind of fabrics, materials and things that I want to put on myself, that I want to have in my house, that I want to have around my kid. I literally started going through everything in my house, whether it’s my mattress, my pillows, blankets, and really been trying to focus on just organic materials.

Presley Ann/Getty Rumer Willis

Are you gonna be okay with the little one stealing your clothes like you did with your dad?

Boy or a girl, I feel like it’s deeply inevitable. My sister’s still stealing my clothes. I still steal my mom’s clothes. I still go over there to her house and take toilet paper or something. I thought about it the other day when I was snagging something from her house. I took water from her house, a case of water. I was like, “Oh, my kid is totally going to do this.”

Do you have a renewed sense of appreciation for your mom’s pregnant Vanity Fair photo shoot now that you’re also pregnant?

Oh, my gosh. All the time. What’s wild is that we’re still in this era where sexuality and pregnancy is so disparate. God forbid a pregnant woman be in her power, or experience pleasure, or talk about sex. I really want to deep dive on it, and find more ways to be vocal about it, and get people talking about it.

Demi Moore/Instagram

Because you’re part of such a large family, is this something that you want to see in your own family?

Oh, for sure. The more the merrier. I’m like, let’s go. I’m one of five sisters. Even though we’re from two separate litters, I can’t imagine not having siblings. We are so close. My sisters are my best friends. I can’t imagine not giving my kids that.

It’s been difficult for you guys with your dad’s health right now. How has this pregnancy helped bring positive energy and lift moods?

It’s just been so exciting to share. Whenever you’re going through stuff, I feel like when you have this new life and this new tiny person coming into the family, it just brings this energy of excitement and joy that’s been so lovely to share with my whole family.

What is your biggest fear about motherhood?

I don’t know if it’s a fear necessarily, but I think there’s a lot of judgment. We live in a world where Instagram is a thing. The mom space is very opinionated. There’s a part of me that’s a little sad because I really want to be able to share my experience. I want there to be more conversation and more acceptability for all experiences to be had. But it feels like you’re coming in hot, and it’s really hard to navigate that sometimes when there’s already so much out there that’s [deemed] bad, that’s not.

Demi Moore Instagram Bruce Willis and his family

How have you processed your changing body and style?

I didn’t know what to expect but I have been unbelievably grateful. It has been one of the only times truly in my life that I don’t even think about it, other than when I’m struggling to find something to wear. I look at my body with such reverence now, and I get excited even when I gain weight because I’m like, “Oh yes, I know that I’m healthy, and my baby is growing.” Not like, “Oh God, what am I going to do after to get into shape?”

I just think there’s so much pressure to do that, and it’s ridiculous. I’m like, “I don’t care what my body looks like after. I literally made something from scratch. I made an entire human.” If I try and move weight too fast, or you try and deplete your body, you’re probably going to be more susceptible. Your kid is not going to get enough, especially if you’re breastfeeding, you’re going to feel like s—, and then not be able to show up as the kind of mom that you want to show up as.

Any weird cravings?

Sauerkraut, strawberry ice cream and lemonade. Super cheap lemonade. I’m obsessed.

What has your partner Derek been like during your pregnancy?

Oh, my God. He’s an angel. Literally cooks every meal for me, brings me water, is so, so sweet. He’s been so lovely, and he’s just so excited to be a dad, and we’re both just so delighted to meet whoever this little person is. I could not have asked for a better partner, and he’s going to be such a great dad.

Rumer Willis Instagram Runer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas

Derek is a musician, you’re an actress/model and the rest of the family works in entertainment. Are you okay if your child wants to get into the business as well?

Derek and I’s approach is just like, whatever you want to do. Whatever you want to do, how can we support you? How can I expose you to as many things? Do you want to take an art class? Do you want to do pottery? Do you want to play music? Whatever you want.

What are you most excited for?

I just can’t wait to meet them. I’m just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can’t wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them.

