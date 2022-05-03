Pregnant Rihanna shuts down 2022 Met Gala in historic marble tribute

Rihanna may not have attended fashion’s biggest night, but she certainly stole the show!

The singer is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky and did not attend the 2022 Met Gala. Of course, that didn’t stop the Fenty founder from making an unforgettable appearance.

Weeks after gracing the cover of Vogue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the magazine erected a statue of the singer showing off her baby bump at the iconic museum on Monday night.

And yes, it’s as glorious as it sounds.

“The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” Vogue shared on Instagram alongside a video showing off Rihanna’s marble statue.

The singer and Fenty founder was clearly blown away by the gesture, re-sharing the clip on her own page.

“Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol!” she shared on Instagram. “Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

The video has received more than 6 million views, leaving thousands of Rihanna fans drooling.

“Wasn’t even in attendance & still made an impact! This is so cool,” a fan wrote. Another added, “Pulled up stoned without having to pull up! At the MET?! That’s legacy!”

“Yessssssss gilded marble. You served it honey! You was best dressed,” an admirer posted.

“Could be the most famous pregnant lady of all time…,” a fan said.

No one can deny the fact that Rihanna has routinely made “HistoRIH” at prior Met Galas with her creative takes on the year’s theme in question.

In September 2021, she stepped out in a couture Balenciaga coatdress designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia, topped off with a beanie, a diamond necklace and a gorgeous crystal headpiece.

Rihanna attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

In 2018, when the singer took the year’s theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” to new heights in a high-low skirt and a head-turning headpiece atop a jewel-encrusted robe that gave sexy Pope vibes.

Rihanna wows the crowd at the 2018 Met Gala, which was themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.” (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

In 2017, the singer went with a Comme des Garçons design for the year’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” wearing a colorful dress with patterned ruffles. She also sported lace-up red heels, and topped off the look with bangs and exaggerated pink blush.

The Fenty founder attends the 2017 Met Gala, which was themed “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between.” (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

And of course, who can forget the singer’s 2015 iconic look: a luxuriously long yellow train, designed by Guo Pei, for the year’s “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme.

Rihanna arriving at the 2015 Met Gama, themed “China: Through the Looking Glass.” (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Clearly, Rihanna is, and will always be, the reigning queen of the Met Gala.

