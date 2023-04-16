Pregnant Lindsay Lohan’s Family and Friends Celebrate Her During Baby Shower — See the Photos!

The actress and singer is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas

Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Christian Siriano

Lindsay Lohan’s family and friends are celebrating the mom-to-be!

The actress and singer, 36 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas — was honored by loved ones during a baby shower over the weekend.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” wrote friend Juliet Angus alongside a photograph of herself and Lindsay.

On his Instagram Story, Lindsay’s younger brother, Dakota Lohan, posted an image of himself and in-law Shammas, 36, writing, “Ma brother for life.”

Lindsay also shared a photograph from the festivities on her own account — an image of herself and sister Aliana Lohan, which featured a sweet “Sisters” sticker placed above them.

Juliet Angus/Instagram

Lindsay announced her exciting pregnancy news in March.

At the time, the Freaky Friday star shared a photo of a white onesie that read “Coming Soon,” as she captioned the post, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” while also tagging Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress married the financier in early July 2022, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in November 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption at the time.

The news of Lindsay’s marriage came after the actress called Shammas her “husband” in an Instagram post.

Lindsay’s mother, Dina Lohan, previously gushed to PEOPLE about her daughter’s exciting next chapter shortly after her pregnancy news was made public.

“I’m literally over the moon. I’m so happy, I can’t stop smiling,” said Dina, 60. “It’s incredible. We’re just so excited. It’s just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn’t?”

“My oldest baby is having a baby,” added the mother of four. “It’s so crazy. I’m in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you’re like, ‘Well… it makes you older clearly!’ “

Dakota Lohan/Instagram

While Dina would not confirm a due date (“I cannot tell, I will be in trouble!”), and also stayed mum on whether Lindsay was having a boy or girl, she did say that she knows what the baby’s sex will be. “The nursery’s all white, so that gives you nothing,” Dina joked.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Lindsay is due this summer.

