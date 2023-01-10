Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet

2023 Golden Globe couples

Amy Sussman/Getty

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are enjoying a special date night as soon-to-be parents!

The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, walked the red carpet Tuesday at the Golden Globes, where the pregnant actress showed off her baby bump in a light purple dress. They posed for photos and shared a kiss.

Cuoco, 37, is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant. While Pelphrey, 40, isn’t up for an acting award, he stars in the hit series Ozark, which is nominated for best drama series.

Cuoco announced that she and Pelphrey are expecting just six months after going public with their relationship.

Over the weekend, Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their baby on the way with an extravagant, fun-filled baby shower. The event, planned by Cuoco’s sister Briana, featured a live band, a multi-course dinner and dancing.

Cuoco shared a series of photos from the bash to her Instagram, posting a caption in which she raved about the love she and Pelphrey were feeling.

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” she wrote. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

The actress’s mother and father were also in attendance, as well as tennis player Prakash Amritraj, former Bachelorette Ali Manno, and actress Ashley Aubra. Brad Pitt was also there to celebrate the happy couple.

Following the couple’s pregnancy announcement in October, Pelphrey told Extra the pair is “so excited” to be welcoming a little girl: “It’s the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody’s healthy. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The couple met last spring at the premiere of Ozark, a meet-cute Cuoco described as “so Hollywood.” The sparks flew instantly.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight,” Cuoco said. “We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him.”

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.