Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shares new photos of baby bump

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby. (Photo: Instagram)

Three days after Kaley Cuoco revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl with Tom Pelphrey, the Emmy-nominated star of The Flight Attendant shared several new images, including an up-close look at her baby bump, on Instagram Stories.

Two of them were of Cuoco and Pelphrey, who looked happy as ever. On one, she added “parents.”

(Photo: Instagram)

The other was a side view of her growing belly.

(Photo: Instagram)

The couple broke the news Tuesday with images of the pregnancy tests that Cuoco took, what appears to be a gender reveal cake (it was pink!), the parents-to-be holding up onesies and more. Cuoco said then that she was “beyond blessed and over the moon.” In Pelphrey’s caption, he wrote, “And then it was even MORE BETTER.” Sharon Stone, Taylor Lautner and Alyssa Milano, as well Pelphrey’s Ozark co-stars Julia Garner and Laura Linney, were among those who publicly congratulated them.

The child will be the first for both the actors, who confirmed that they were dating in May.

On Wednesday, Cuoco explained that she had been in the early stages of her pregnancy last month when she walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, marking her and Pelphrey’s red carpet debut as a couple. Cuoco wore a lovely, pink custom dress from Dolce and Gabbana with floral detailing that, as we now know, strategically flared out at her mid-section.

She also knew her family would soon expand while filming the upcoming movie Role Play, a thriller in which she co-stars with David Oyelowo, Bill Nighy and Connie Nielsen. She ended up “horribly sick” and especially dependent on her body double.

Nevertheless, Cuoco appears to be thrilled. She’s long said that she’s looking forward to having a child. In a June 2014 interview with E!, she even said that she was “born to be a mom.”