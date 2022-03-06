Pregnant ‘Harry Potter’ star Jessie Cave shares hospital photo after getting COVID-19 during her 3rd trimester

Jessie Cave tested positive for COVID-19 while in her third trimester of her fourth pregnancy. (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 in February. The former child star is pregnant with her fourth child, and was in her third trimester when she became infected. The illness, she told followers, has hit her “like a ton of bricks for weeks.”

The actress, 34, who rose to fame as the character Lavender Brown in the blockbuster films about the boy wizard, took to Instagram this weekend to share a photograph of herself waiting for treatment while resting on a hospital bed.

“Triage, once again,” Cave captioned the post, adding a long series of exploding head emojis. “Anyone else had COVID in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a [ton] of bricks for weeks?”

Cave has also been dealing with extreme nausea during her pregnancy. In her Instagram stories, she asked followers about taking medication to help quell her suffering.

“Also, has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?” she wrote.

Jessie Cave posted on Instagram Stories about her nausea. (Instagram/Jessie Cave)

In a follow-up post, Cave revealed she was so terrified of the anti-nausea medicine exacerbating her issues that she didn’t end up taking it at all.

“Thank you for the info about nausea drugs … I will NOT be taking them as too scared of feeling worse,” she shared.

Cave’s battle with COVID-19 began in February, when she first shared she had been diagnosed with the virus, in addition to norovirus.

“Coronavirus followed by norovirus on top of the near-constant nausea this entire pregnancy,” she wrote. “But I’m still managing to be a total ray of sunshine, don’t worry.”

Cave shares three children with partner Alfie Brown.