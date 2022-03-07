The Hamden Journal

Pregnant drug runner nabbed smuggling fentanyl in vagina

A pregnant woman has been busted trying to smuggle fentanyl into the US inside her vagina, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

The teenage mom-to-be, who is two months pregnant, was one of three female drug runners recently arrested while attempting the ploy on Texas’ border with Mexico, authorities said.

The 19-year-old US citizen was flagged for secondary inspection at the border March 2, CBP said. She voluntarily removed a condom carrying 0.26 pounds of fentanyl from inside her vagina, the agency said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso area ports of entry have encountered individuals attempting to smuggle fentanyl concealed internally on their bodies over the past two weeks.
US Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso area ports of entry have encountered individuals attempting to smuggle fentanyl concealed inside their bodies over the past two weeks.
A 31-year-old American woman also was nabbed at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Feb. 24.
“It is tragic that people are willing to put themselves in these dangerous situations,” said CBP El Paso director of field operations Hector A. Mancha in a statement. “This synthetic opioid is so powerful that if a package were to rupture inside the body, the consequences could be life-threatening.”

On Feb. 28, a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted officers to a 42-year-old US woman attempting to enter the country at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge in El Paso. She admitted she had drugs inside her body and removed a 0.293-pound bundle from her vagina.

A 31-year-old American woman also was nabbed at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Feb. 24. A pat-down search alerted agents to something in the woman’s private area. She was carrying .394 pounds of the drug inside her vaginal cavity, officials said.

Back in September, another woman was found with fentanyl inside her private area.
This isn’t the first time customs agents have seen this type of smuggling near the El Paso border.
The 19-year-old US citizen was flagged for secondary inspection at the border March 2, CBP said.
This isn’t the first time customs agents have seen this type of smuggling near the El Paso border. Back in September, another woman was found with fentanyl inside her private area, KWTX reported.

