Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby

chrissy teigen, john legend

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The couple, who are set to expand their family soon, spent the annual November holiday with daughter Luna, 6, son Miles, 4, and Teigen’s mother, Pepper, and showed glimpses into their family holiday in a series of posts shared on social media.

In her first post, Teigen posed for one photo beside her husband while dressed in an off-white v-neck dress, as Legend, 43, wore a white printed shirt and black slacks.

In another shot, Teigen posed with her mother and Luna, who sported a white puff sleeve white dress, and Miles, who donned a tiny suit complete with a beige bow and matching beige pants.

Other sweet moments Teigen captured on camera included a selfie of Legend embracing his daughter in a hug, and another of Luna and Miles sitting on a table about to break a wishbone. Teigen shared the outcome of the wishbone break in a cute video in a follow-up post.

The proud mom also shared some insight into her Thanksgiving meal prep, including a video that showed Legend checking the family’s Turkey. “Yeah, it’s ready everywhere,” he says in the clip, to which Teigen responds, “Beautiful.”

After Teigen announced in August that she and Legend are expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss, the Cravings author admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Okay, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she said.

Chrissy Teigen, john legend

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” Teigen added.