Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Window Reflection Selfie — See the Photo!

Behati Prinsloo is sharing the first bump photo of her pregnancy!

The Victoria’s Secret model, who is currently expecting her third baby with husband Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, gave followers a first glimpse at her baby bump on Instagram Thursday.

“Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the collection of photos, which also included a puppy, an ad for the couple’s Calirosa tequila brand and a car radio screen showing Green Day’s “Brain Stew” playing.

The bump shot shows the 34-year-old mom wearing loose-fitting white pants and black and white sneakers, with a tie-dye t-shirt pulled up over about half of her bump. The reflection selfie is taken in a window that shows green grass stretched out behind her with blue skies.

The couple is also parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy to PEOPLE earlier this month. Stepping out in Santa Barbara, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress that put her baby bump on display.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility of expanding their family of four.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she explained to the outlet.

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?” Prinsloo told ET. “We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

While chatting with PEOPLE about their tequila brand Calirosa last year, the model and Maroon 5 singer also spoke about time at home with their two daughters amid the pandemic.

Prinsloo and Levine said they still have been able to enjoy their Calirosa tequila during family dance parties with their little girls.

“[The girls] would run all over the living room and I would be drinking tequila or wine while dancing with them,” said Prinsloo. “The funniest part is that the girls wouldn’t listen to any other music other than Maroon 5.”