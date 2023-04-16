Preece wins Stage 1, Logano a lap down

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow is at Martinsville Speedway, breathing in the chaos that will surely define the ninth points race of the 2023 Cup Series season. See the section below for the latest news. Results and analysis will be posted after the race.

Live updates from Martinsville Speedway

Stage 2

Lap 140: Ah. Tough. Ryan Preece’s flawless day ends, and I know it’s early, but it’s likely that his chance at his first Cup wins is foiled, too. Speeding on pit road penalty. Also suffering speeding penalties on pit road: Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace. Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola are now the Top 3. (Chastain stayed out and didn’t get new tires during the caution — a bold move that will almost certainly pay off.)

Lap 132: Harrison Burton goes around on Turn 2, and we have our first caution-for-cause of the day. A restart incoming. The sun has finally peaked out, which might make the racetrack a bit more warmer and a bit more slick. Could passing be a bit more widespread across the field? (To be clear, many drivers have proven they can pass with good cars: Alex Bowman is running in the Top 10 after starting in the mid-20s. Same with Kyle Larson. Ryan Blaney started in the 30s and at one point was in P13.

Lap 92: We are back green! A Chase Elliott update: He’s running 29th after starting P24.

Lap 89: Ryan Preece first off pit road, so he’ll continue holding his own. Daniel Suarez will start in P2, Aric Almirola in P3 and Tyler Reddick in P4. The driver to keep an eye on thus far: Kyle Larson propelled from 19th to ninth in Stage 1. He’s one of the few who has proven he can pass with this car on this track. Could he notch another short-track win (after doing so a few weeks ago at Richmond)? Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher both sustained equipment interference penalties during the stage break and had to start at the rear.

Stage 1

Lap 80: Looks like Ryan Preece is going to notch a bunch of “firsts” today. He won his first pole in qualifying yesterday. He’s already set a career high in laps led in a single race — he’s led 80 thus far. And now he’s notched his first stage win. Others earning stage points after Stage 1: Preece, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron.

Story continues

Lap 59: Ryan Preece has officially put Joey Logano a lap down. Logano has notched Top 10s in the last seven races at Martinsville, but an unapproved adjustments penalty sent him to the rear before the race and it’s only been a downward spiral since. With the Next Gen car, track positioning is so crucial here, for better or for worse. Top 5: Preece, Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe.

Lap 10: As we expected, the Top 5 from qualifying remains largely intact through 10 laps here. Ryan Preece, a first-time pole winner, remains out front. Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick are now 1-5. Chase Briscoe is running sixth. Of note, per Jayski reporter Dustin Albino: By leading the opening 10 laps, Preece has already set his new career high for laps led in a single race.

3:02 p.m.: Green flag! Let’s do this!

2:53 p.m.: Just as the command is given, light rain begins to fall at Martinsville. Brutal. Well, this is what the wet-weather tires are for, if necessary. Before the season, NASCAR announced that race teams in the three national series will bring along wet-weather (grippier) tires to road courses as well as to select short tracks — Martinsville being one of those racetracks. The wet-weather tires were useful on Friday to get in the Truck race (with varying reviews from Truck drivers).

2:22 p.m.: The 22 car will be sent to the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments. He was originally starting P15. The bottom of the field, as it turns out, will be quite stacked: Ross Chastain is in P34, and Ryan Blaney is in P31.

2:16 p.m.: Some prerace timing details: Invocation: 2:44:20 p.m.; National Anthem: 2:45:00 p.m.; Command: 2:52:00 p.m.; Green Flag: 3:01:00 p.m.

2:04p.m.: What exactly does Chase Elliott’s return to Martinsville mean to NASCAR? Drivers weighed in on that question on Saturday and now hope to have more eyes on this race with their most popular driver back. Said Kevin Harvick yesterday after Cup qualifying: “Chase, for us, he’s our biggest star. And he’s the guy who needs to be here every week for it all to make sense currently.”

How to watch Cup race at Martinsville

Race: NOCO 400

Place: Martinsville Speedway

Date: Sunday, April 16

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Purse: $7,324,203

TV: FS1, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 210.4 miles (400 Laps around 0.526-mile track)

Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 180), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)

Starting lineup for NOCO 400: Ryan Preece wins pole

Ryan Preece earned his first career pole on Saturday. JJ Yeley’s No. 15 car will start in the back after failing pre-race inspection twice, per NASCAR. That also means a crew member’s ejection and a loss of pit selection.