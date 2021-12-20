Predictions, picks for every bowl game

College football bowl season is my absolute favorite time of the year. For the most part, bowl games feature matchups between teams that have yet to face each other. You get teams that are making their first trip to a bowl or their first bowl in years, teams that are looking to ride a win streak, and seniors looking to showcase their talents one last time.

Keeping track of player opt-outs is key. If you’re looking for general tips on betting during bowl season, check out a few pointers here.

With just a few weeks left of the 2021 season, I’ll be providing some thoughts, considerations and picks for every bowl game. Because there are so many, there will be opportunities to cash. Hopefully, I can provide you with some of those opportunities.

The plan: If I have a strong conviction, I will label it as “pick” rather than “prediction.” If you don’t see a game you’re looking for, check back periodically as this will be a running blog and posts will be added through the College Football Playoff.

Monday, December 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs Tulsa -8.5, 54

Old Dominion had a great 6-6 season. That may not sound like the program excelled but let’s remember that the Monarchs played zero games in 2020 due to the pandemic and finished 1-11 in 2019. The squad then started the season 1-6 before winning five games straight.

Strength of schedule could come into play. Tulsa has played some really great teams in Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Houston, and Cincinnati, losing by eight points or less to the Cowboys and the Bearcats. The best opponents ODU has played were Wake Forest, Liberty, and Western Kentucky, losing all three by 23 points or more.

You can’t run against ODU, 24th in rushing defense, but you can throw it, as it’s bottom 20 against the pass. Tulsa QB Davis Brin, with nearly 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns, should be able to exploit this secondary. The problem for both teams comes in turnovers. Brin has as many interceptions as he has touchdowns, while both teams are bottom 30 in turnovers and both 60 in takeaways.

The difference will come in the red zone, where the Golden Hurricane has the edge. ODU is 80th in opponent red zone scoring attempts and 85th in opponent red zone scores, while Tulsa is top 20 in both. Tulsa has the better offensive line, better offense, better defense and has played a much tougher schedule. Key for both: Limit the turnovers.

Prediction: Tulsa -8.5

Saturday, December 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (-3, 67.5)

This line has seen no movement but you should keep tabs on the weather. Current forecast calls for 15 mph winds with 24 mph gusts, cloudy with 60% chance of showers. The Hilltoppers have a stud QB in Bailey Zappe but what can happen when you are a one-dimensional offense? A good opposing defense knows how to game plan. WKU is first in passing yards but 124th in rushing, while the Mountaineers are more balanced, 64th in passing and 38th in rushing. App State, however, will be without receiver Corey Sutton, who leads in receptions, receiving yards and receiving scores. Fortunately for App State, WRs Malik Williams and Thomas Hennigan are quite comparable. These two will need to step up because the weakness of this Western Kentucky team is the secondary, 110th in passing yards allowed.

With a strong run game between RBs Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples, that will open up the passing game for App State. The Mountaineers three losses are from Miami and Louisiana twice, two really solid teams. App State does have a top-20 defense but key for this matchup will be turnovers. Both squads are in the bottom half for giveaways while both are top 35 for takeaways.

For me, the answer comes in resumes. App State has shown it can defeat or be competitive against passing offenses, while Western Kentucky has struggled against teams that run the ball effectively.

Prediction: App State -3

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State (-11.5, 51)

The Bulldogs will be without their head coach in Kalen DeBoer, now with Washington. In to replace him is Jeff Tedford, who served as Fresno’s head coach from 2016 through 2019 before resigning for health reasons but not until the 2022 season. Fresno QB Jake Haener had initially entered the transfer portal but then withdrew from the portal to stay with the Bulldogs.

Between all these changes, money has come in on the Miners, dropping this spread from the 13-point opening line. The conundrum is that Fresno State interim head coach Lee Marks announced that he wouldn’t name a starter publicly before the game. Haener will now be competing for the start with freshman Jaylen Henderson and redshirt freshman Logan Fife.

Not knowing which quarterback will be behind center really makes handicapping a game difficult. Haener has thrown for 32 touchdowns and over 3,800 yards, so it would be great to see him finish out the season. UTEP may have a top-25 defense but it’s also been in some high-scoring affairs, allowing 54 points from Boise, 42 points from UAB, and 44 from UTSA.

With Haener, you have two pass-first teams with neither defense able to apply quarterback pressure (both 81st and 62nd in sack rate), with vulnerable secondaries, while able to rack up points and allow scores.

Prediction: OVER 51, contingent on Haener starting

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU (-7, 54.5)

Another weather game to monitor. Forecasts call for 13 mph winds, gusts of 20 mph, and 65% chance of rain with a possible thunderstorm in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Cougars finished with a 10-2 season record and instead of landing a top-tier bowl game, BYU will have to play in Louisiana well before the holidays. You can’t quantify motivation so I won’t use that in any of my predictions.

What I do know is that UAB leading RB DeWane McBride looks highly unlikely to play. He was carted off the field in UAB’s 42-25 win over UTEP in the season home finale early in the second quarter. McBride led the team in carries and rushing yards, while accounting for 12 of the 26 total rushing scores. Next man up, Jermaine Brown Jr., filled in nicely with 88 rushing yards and three scores against the Miners. Depth, however, could be the issue as RB3 Lucious Stanley left for the transfer portal.

For BYU, WR2 Gunner Romney may miss the bowl after missing the regular-season finale. Romney is third in receptions, second in receiving yards, but accounts for just three of the 26 total receiving touchdowns.

I’ll be honest, I don’t feel confident with this one. Not having McBride puts a wrench in things. I see a UAB defense that shut down a North Texas rushing offense against a BYU team that struggled against a run-heavy Baylor offense. BYU is top 35 in red zone scores per game, while both are outside the top 50 for limiting opponent scores. BYU can rack up some points, while both have been vulnerable to allowing scores. BYU is similar to UTSA statistically, balanced offense with a pretty average defense. UAB is similar to Baylor statistically, a run-heavy offense with a good run defense. In both matchups, BYU against Baylor and UAB against UTSA, points were scored.

Prediction: OVER 54.5

Lending Tree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (-9, 58.5)

Saturday is just not looking like a good day for football as far as the weather is concerned. In Mobile, Alabama, there is a 55-65 percent chance of rain but with minimal wind, 6 mph with gusts of 14 mph.

Liberty closed the season with three straight losses including its season finale against Army. The Flames were without their top safety in Javon Scruggs, third on the team with total tackles and co-leader in passes defended. Eagles QB Ben Bryant is 27th in passing yards, though 61st in yards per pass attempt with a 7.6 average. Liberty is ranked top five against the pass, except the Flames have only played one team inside the top 50 for passing yards, Ole Miss. Liberty lost to the Rebels, 27-14, giving up 324 passing yards and 12.0 yards per pass.

The EMU defense is ranked 112th against the run, allowing 210 rushing yards or more to five separate squads, including 236 to Central Michigan in a 31-10 loss to close out the season. CMU is quite comparable to the Flames offensively, both top 55 in rushing yards and yards per rush attempt.

This is a good spot for NFL draft prospect Malik Willis to close out the season strong after scoring 16 points or less in three straight games. Willis, combined with a trio of RBs in Joshua Mack, T.J. Green, and Shedro Louis, should have a field day against the Eagles’ run defense to control the clock. Bryant can be a passing threat but with an offensive line that ranks bottom 15 in QB protection (sacked 38 times this season), should have trouble getting the ball off against a top-20 pass rush in Liberty. If EMU does get downfield, Liberty is top 35 in opponent red zone attempts allowed and top 20 in opponent red zone scores allowed.

Prediction: Liberty -9, UNDER 58.5

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7.5, 67.5)

This total has ticked up from the opening line of 65. This could be a one-sided victory for either side. The Beavers are top 15 in rushing yards, led by B.J. Baylor, who has nearly 1,300 rushing yards this season with 13 scores. The Aggies allowed 362 yards of rushing offense to Wyoming (lost 44-17) just a few weeks ago, 437 rushing yards to Air Force (won 49-45) and 221 to BYU (lost 34-20). On the other hand, Utah State has a potent passing offense run by QB Logan Bonner, who is 12th in passing yards with 36 touchdown passes. The Beavers gave up 313 passing yards to Purdue (lost 30-21) and 355 to USC (won 45-27). I point these out to show that there’s no consistency.

While others are looking to the OVER, I’ll look to the UNDER. Utah State can run a fast offense, top 10 in plays per game, but not necessarily rack up points quickly. The Aggies are 52nd in points per play and 66th in red zone scores per game. Meanwhile, the Beavers are a much slower-paced rushing offense, top 50 in time of possession, 89th in plays per game, with both excelling in extending the drives, top 35 in third down conversions.

If I’m taking an OVER, I want to see both sides going back and forth. Either the Beavers will control the game on the ground or the Aggies’ passing offense will be too much for Oregon State to handle.

Prediction: UNDER 67.5

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana -5 vs. Marshall, 55.5

There is some expected weather but fortunately that won’t disrupt this matchup as it will be played in the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. This total has gone up from the opening line of 52.5. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be without head coach Billy Napier, who is now with Florida. They will instead be coached by Louisiana co-OC Michael Desormeaux. Staying internal and promoting from within is a smart move as it could make for an easier transition and keeps things fluid.

Louisiana’s best offense: the run game. It’s 24th in rushing yards and 28th in yards per rush attempt with a trio of RBs that account for nearly 2,200 of the 2,495 total rushing yards and 25 of the 31 total rushing scores. Chris Smith leads in attempts/yards and is second in scores, is out due to a “banged-up” knee, coach Desormeaux announced Wednesday night. He leads in attempts by just 10 and leads in yards by 71. Louisiana has depth and balance, it’s not just a one-man show. However, not having Smith is still a big loss.

Having a fully healthy RB unit would have been beneficial against a Marshall run defense ranked 108th. Against run-heavy teams, Marshall lost to UAB, App State, and Middle Tennessee, though all were by seven points or less.

The strength of both defenses lies in the red zone. They are both top 30 in opponent red zone scoring attempts and top 20 in red zone scores allowed, while also ranking top 45 in forcing turnovers. With Smith in the lineup, I would lay the points with Louisiana. Without him, I’ll look to the defense to step up and keep points limited.

Prediction: UNDER 55.5

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo (-10.5, 50.5)

Both teams are top 55 in total defense, but Toledo can put up points. Despite being No. 1 in forced turnovers, MTSU still managed to give up 35 points to Virginia Tech, 42 to Charlotte, 41 to Liberty, and 48 to Western Kentucky. The Blue Raiders are not immune to giving up scoring opportunities. The Rockets may not be an explosive offense, ranking 73rd in plays per game, but Toledo is efficient. It ranks second in takeaways, averages 33 points per game, is top 25 in points per play and top 35 in offensive touchdowns scored per game, and in its last four games played, it has scored 49 or more in three of them. Granted, it was during MACtion, but this Toledo offense is capable. It appears the weather could play a role with 14 mph winds and gusts up to 28 mph, which could explain why the total has ticked down from the opening line of 53.

The good thing about Toledo: It can run the ball, ranking top 35 in rushing yards — unlike MTSU, which ranks 97th. Toledo RB Bryant Koback, with 1,274 rushing yards and 15 ground scores, could have a big game. If you’re looking for a pick on the total, you can listen to my reasoning for liking the OVER on 50.5.

Prediction: Toledo -10

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina (-10.5, 63.5)

The Chanticleers have failed to cover nearly every double-digit spread this year, finishing 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. Some of the highlights:

17-point favorites against Troy; a 35-28 win

12.5-point favorites to Georgia State; a 42-40 loss

24.5-point favorites to Texas State; a 35-21 win

14.5-point favorites to South Alabama; a 27-21 win

Against the only other MAC team Coastal has faced this year, it won, 28-25, over Buffalo as a 14-point favorite.

NIU on the other hand is 8-4 ATS and has proven to be a well-coached unit. In the MAC championship game, the plan was executed perfectly. To keep the ball out of the hands of Kent State QB Dustin Crum, the Huskies ran and ran and ran to a 41-23 win, producing 266 yards on 61 rushing attempts and controlling the ball for 40 minutes. The Huskies have an excellent offensive line and are capable of running a similar game plan against a team that is immune to covering big spreads down the stretch.

Prediction: Northern Illinois +10.5