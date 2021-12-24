Predicting every Big Ten bowl game for the 2021 postseason

Rejoice college football fans. These days we never really go without college football in-between the conference championship games and the bowls, but as the postseason gets going, it feels like college football has taken center stage yet again.

The Big Ten is in the thick of it all too because what was once nine teams making travel plans, it’s now gone up to ten with Rutgers replacing Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues within the Aggies program.

We’ve yet to see a Big Ten team kick things off for the conference, but that’s coming here in a few days when Minnesota takes on West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 28.

With so many games and enticing matchups for the conference, we thought we’d go ahead and put our name on the line and predict every outcome of Big Ten teams. So, off we go — our best attempt to not look foolish during the 2021 bowl postseason. Here’s how we see all ten Big Ten games and the bonus other CFP matchup going.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Details

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Matchup: Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)

Tipico Line: Minnesota -3.5

Prediction

Minnesota 28, West Virginia 24

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Details

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Matchup: Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

Tipico line: Maryland -3.5

Prediction

Virginia Tech 35, Maryland 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Matchup: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

Tipico line: Maryland -4.5



Prediction

Tennessee 42, Purdue 38

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Matchup: Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -6.5

Story continues

Prediction

Wisconsin 30, Arizona State 21

Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Details

Friday, Dec. 31

ESPN, 11 a.m. EST

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC*

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Rutgers (5-7)

Line: Rutgers -3.5

*Rutgers replaces Texas A&M because of COVID-19

Prediction

Wake Forest 27, Rutgers 24

Outback Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, noon EST

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Matchup: Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)

Tipico Line: Penn State -1.5

Prediction

Penn State 24, Arkansas 20

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)

Tipico Line: Kentucky -2.5

Prediction

Kentucky 27, Iowa 20

NEXT … New Year’s Six Bowls for the Big Ten

Rose Bowl presented by Capital One Venture X

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Matchup: Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)

Tipico Line: Ohio State -6.5

Prediction

Ohio State 38, Utah 26

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Details

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Matchup: Michigan State (10-2) vs Pitt (11-2)

Tipico Line: Michigan State -2.5

Prediction

Michigan State 34, Pittsburgh 28

NEXT … College Football Playoff Matchups

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, Dec. 31

ESPN, 3:30 p.m. EST

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP (1) vs. CFP (4)

Bowl Projection: Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)

Tipico Line: Alabama -13.5

Prediction

Alabama 48, Cincinnati 24

Capital One Orange Bowl

Details

Friday, Dec. 31

ESPN, 7:30 p.m. EST

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP (2) vs. CFP (3)

Bowl Matchup: Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)

Tipico Line: Georgia -7.5

Prediction

Georgia 34, Michigan 20

[listicle id=70199]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1