Predicting each SEC starting quarterback for 2022

The SEC is going to be loaded at quarterback in 2022.

While only half of the conference’s starters from 2021 will be returning for next season, there will be several names that have also transferred in that will be interesting to watch (Spencer Rattler to South Carolina, Zach Calzada to Auburn, Jack Miller to Florida, and whoever eventually transfers to Ole Miss).

I’m looking forward to the progression from the signal-callers that started this past season, however. 2021 was a year starved of elite quarterback play across the college football landscape. Watching some of the conference’s experienced QB’s continue to improve will be fun to see.

With all of that being said, here is every SEC team’s projected starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Alabama – Bryce Young

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman winner Bryce Young will get the nod to start for the Crimson Tide in 2022.

Arkansas – KJ Jefferson

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jefferson brought stability to an offense that has been severely lacking consistent quarterback play for several seasons. He will be asked to improve in 2022.

Auburn – Holden Geriner OR Zach Calzada

© Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada was added to provide depth and experience to a quarterback room that lacks a clear frontrunner. Dematrius Davis, TJ Finley, Zach Calzada and Holden Geriner will all battle it out in spring practice. Barring another addition from the portal, I think that Geriner and Calzada have the best shots to win the job, and I would not be disappointed if either of them got the nod.

Florida – Jack Miller

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miller transferred in from Ohio State and will battle for the starting job with Anthony Richardson.

Georgia – Gunnar Stockton

Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald

Georgia will likely have a three way completion between JT Daniels, Brock Vandagriff (pictured), and incoming freshmen Gunnar Stockton. Mechanically, Stockton is the most sound out of all three quarterbacks, and in my opinion, Daniels is too injury prone to rely on at this point in his career. While JT may start the season, I expect Gunnar Stockton to play the majority of next season.

Story continues

Kentucky – Will Levis

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Starter Will Levis announced just a few weeks ago that he would be returning to UK in 2022.

LSU – Myles Brennan

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Brennan has been recovering from injury and should be the frontrunner to win the job. Walker Howard and Garrett Nussmeier are also options.

Mississippi State – Will Rogers

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Will Rogers was fantastic in his first full season as a starter in Mike Leach’s air raid.

Ole Miss – Caleb Williams

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is still in the transfer portal, but Ole Miss would be a great fit for him.

Missouri – Brady Cook

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Cook will be the frontrunner the the quarterback battle after incumbent Connor Bazelak entered the transfer portal.

South Carolina – Spencer Rattler

© BRYAN TERRY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rattler transferred in from Oklahoma and should ignite the Gamecocks’ offense.

Tennessee – Hendon Hooker

Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker posted the highest completion percentage for a starting quarterback in school history in 2021 (68.0%).

Texas A&M – Connor Weigman

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher has been vocal about how much the program believes in Connor Weigman. However, his lack of experience may get the best of him during camp. LSU transfer Max Johnson will get the nod until he proves incapable of running the offense.

Vanderbilt – Mike Wright

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Wright threw eight touchdowns and ran for another in ten games for the ‘Dores.

1

1