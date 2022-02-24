Report: Predators shopping Filip Forsberg before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Top-six forwards are always in demand as the NHL trade deadline nears, so if the Nashville Predators were to make left winger Filip Forsberg available, the interest should be pretty high.

In fact, they’re already shopping him, per Bally Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland:

The Predators are still in the playoff race as the first wild card team in the Western Conference. So, why would they trade their best forward?

Well, he’s able to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. If the Predators don’t think he’ll re-sign, then it would make sense to explore a trade and get some quality assets in return.

Forsberg is having another tremendous year with 26 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. It’s very possible that he breaks his career high of 33 goals set in 2015-16. He’s a legit first-line left wing with excellent offensive skill and he doesn’t shy away from physicality.

Should the Bruins make a play for Forsberg?

If general manager Don Sweeney wants to go all-in at the trade deadline, Forsberg would be the type of player who could significantly bolster Boston’s scoring depth.

However, the Bruins already have two top-tier left wingers in Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall. Normally, you don’t acquire a player of Forsberg’s caliber and put him on the third line.

But what if the Bruins configured these lines?

Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Hall-Haula-Pastrnak

Forsberg-Coyle-Smith

Frederic-Nosek-Lazar

Perhaps the Bruins could switch Forsberg over to right wing, where they’ve been lacking scoring production all season with the exception of David Pastrnak.

The downsides to acquiring Forsberg, from the Bruins’ perspective, are cost and whether he would re-sign in the offseason. He’ll be 28 in August, so he’s still in his prime. But would the Bruins want to give him over $6 million annually on a long-term contract? Pastrnak is a better player and his contract expires after next season. The B’s also still need another top-four defenseman, which would be expensive to address.

The cost to acquire Forsberg likely would be significant, too, and the Bruins don’t have many upper-tier prospects. Lots of other teams could put together a stronger package for the Predators than the B’s.

It might make more sense to target a cheaper middle-six winger such as Phil Kessel.

Either way, the Bruins must upgrade their offense before the trade deadline. A No. 2 center is the strongest need, but a top-six winger would be a meaningful upgrade as well.