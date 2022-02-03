Practice groups set for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR has set the drivers for each of the three practice groups for Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Practice will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS2 in preparation for Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum (6 p.m. ET on Fox).

MORE: Viewer’s guide to the Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR divided the 36-car field into three groups of 12 cars for practices. Each group gets three eight-minute practice sessions Saturday.

NASCAR used last year’s car owner’s standings and moved down the list starting with reigning champion Kyle Larson in the third group, points runner-up Martin Truex Jr. in the second group and third-place points finisher Denny Hamlin in the first group. Series officials repeated the process for the remaining 33 drivers.

Here are the practice groups:

Practice Group 1

Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Kurt Busch.

Practice Group 2

Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland, Cody Ware, Corey LaJoie.

Practice Group 3

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Justin Haley, Landon Cassill, BJ McLeod, Ryan Preece.

Among the interesting elements of these groups:

Brad Keselowski, who left Team Penske to be owner/driver at RFK Racing, will be in the same group as Austin Cindric, who is taking over the No. 2. Thus, Keselowski will get to see someone else drive what used to his car up close.

Also, the first group features five of the six Toyota cars. The group has Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch. JGR driver Martin Truex Jr. is in the second group.

The second group features three of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers: Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer. Teammate Aric Almirola is in the first group.

The third group features three of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron. Teammate Alex Bowman is in the second group.

Story continues

Read more about NASCAR

Cassill: New Xfinity, Cup rides ‘like changing professions’ with… What will happen in Clash at Coliseum? Here is what some drivers predict NASCAR teams reveal sponsorship for Clash, upcoming races

Practice groups set for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum originally appeared on NBCSports.com