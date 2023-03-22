PowerMizzou Live: Basketball Season Wrap-Up

Join us live for a final look at the Mizzou basketball season and a look ahead to the offseason. Gabe DeArmond and Drew King talk Tiger hoops at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

If you prefer an audio only version, we will upload a podcast version shortly after the show concludes. Click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription Talk about this story and more in The Tigers’ Lair Make sure you’re caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage Follow our entire staff on Twitter