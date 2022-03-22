Powerful storm system wallops Texas

Storyful

Tornado Damages Homes and Businesses in Madisonville, Texas

Powerful storms and tornadoes whipped through parts of Texas on Monday, March 21, causing major damage in several areas, including the city of Madisonville, shown in this footage from Adrian Tirado.Tirado, a resident of Bryan, a city about 30 miles southwest of Madisonville, said he shot the video on Tuesday as he was making deliveries to nursing homes in the city.The footage shows widespread damage to homes, business, power lines, and traffic lights.Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams said the city sustained serious damage but said no serious injuries had been reported, according to local media. Credit: Adrian Tirado via Storyful