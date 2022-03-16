Powerful quake rattles Japan

Reuters Videos

Earthquake jolts Japan, no reports of major injury

STORY: The tremor hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) northeast of Tokyo and at a depth of 60 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.It revived memories of a devastating quake 11 years earlier in the same region.There were some reports of fires, but there otherwise were no immediate reports or signs of major damage. A number of people sustained injuries across northeastern Japan, but none of them appeared serious, with most sustained in falls or from being struck by falling objects.