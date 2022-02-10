Powerball winnings will become more lottery tickets for SC neighbors who split prize

Three Midlands neighbors know what they’re going to do after cashing in a $100,000-winning Powerball ticket.

The trio is going to buy more lottery games, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“(We’ve) picked another set of number to play,” a spokesman for the neighbors said Wednesday in a news release. “We are going to win again.”

The neighbors were at a party when they heard the Powerball jackpot had reached nine-digits and decided to chip in together to buy a ticket, according to the release.

Their ticket matched four of the first five white balls, along with the red Powerball number, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers — 36, 38, 45, 62, 64, and Powerball: 19 — were drawn on Dec. 27, 2021.

The neighbors split the prize three ways, and after taxes each took home about $23,000, according to the release.

Beyond buying more lottery tickets, the neighbors didn’t reveal other plans for spending the windfall. In fact, they said they would be saving the money, lottery officials said.

The winners names were not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Powerball are 913,129-to-1, according to the release.

The winning ticket was sold at a Pitt Stop gas station/convenience store at 200 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce. That’s near the Blossom Street bridge and downtown Columbia.

The Pitt Stop received a commission of $1,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket.