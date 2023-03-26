Powerball winner Edwin Castro buys second lavish home

The winner of the $2 billion California Powerball, Edwin Castro, has purchased a $4 million California mansion after dropping $25.5 million on a lavish Hollywood Hills estate earlier this month.

The 30-year-old claimed the winning ticket last month and received a one-time lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

Castro quickly purchased the sprawling bachelor pad, coined as an “entertainer’s dream,” as it includes a game room, wine cellar, movie theater, bar and a luxury fitness studio.

The California native recently upped his real-estate portfolio once again, purchasing a $4 million mansion in his hometown of Altadena — a short distance from the gas station where he purchased his winning Powerball payday.

His new Japanese-inspired pad is shielded from the public eye by olive trees and has a stunning unobstructed view of the San Gabriel Mountains, dirt.com reported.

The outlet details the 1953-built five-bedroom, four-bath home as being modern with Japanese influence. It features high ceilings, crisp white walls and minimalist light fixtures perfect to put an art collection on display.





The residence’s living room features a fireplace while its eat-in kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances. Throughout the estate are stunning garden and mountaintop views.

Two of the five bedrooms have been reconfigured to act as an art studio and a soundproof movie theater.

Stepping outside the U-shaped home, there is a pond, patio and saltwater swimming pool. The property can park more than a dozen vehicles off-street in a detached two-car garage and separate covered carport.





The first home Castro purchased following his big win has five bedrooms, five baths and two powder rooms. The 13,500 square feet of living space boasts panoramic views of Downtown LA to Century City.

The space also includes a gym, cold plunge pool, wind cellar, movie theater and sauna.





Castro’s most recent purchase is not far from the Altadena gas station where he bought the winning lottery ticket. BACKGRID

Exterior features include an infinity pool, a spa, two fire pits and a built-in barbecue area.

Castro came forward over three months after purchasing the winning ticket at a gas station in Altadena, and his win was announced Feb. 14 by California Lottery officials.