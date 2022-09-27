Powerball surges to $300M but $1M ticket sold in NY

Get those lucky numbers ready for the next Powerball drawing!

There was no winner for Monday night’s $285 million Powerball jackpot, now making this Wednesday’s drawing an astonishing $300 million.

But one lucky ticket purchased in New York selected all five white balls, making that ticket holder $1 million richer.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were: 13, 20, 31, 33, and 39. The Powerball number was 20.

With the Powerball’s next drawing on Wednesday, the next chance to win big will be tonight’s $325 million Mega Millions drawing.

“Lots of people come in to play. It’s always busy no matter what time of day it is,” Alberto Roman, a clerk at a Speedway on Commack, Long Island, told The Post.

Be sure to get out and grab a new ticket! The Powerball now sits at $300 million after know one won Monday night. AP

The morning rush is the most hectic time to buy tickets, Roman said. Everyone wants to grab their coffee and ticket before heading off to work, and when the prizes go up, people get even more infatuated with playing.

In late July, the third biggest prize for Mega Millions — $1.34 Billion — was won by two mystery winners in Illinois.

As of last week, those winners came forward to claim their prize after weeks of America enviously waiting to know who won the life-changing money.

Under Illinois lottery rules, winners do not have to reveal their identity to the public.

The winners had a whole year to claim the prize but only 60 days — or until Sept. 27 — for their choice of getting the $780.5 million lump sum.

In July of this year, the third largest prize in lottery history was won in by two mysterious winners in Illinois. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)