Powerball snafu ends, delayed drawing finally held for Powerball jackpot

RICHMOND – Well, that was weird.

Millions of people woke up Tuesday morning hoping to find out if they were a Powerball winner, but the winning numbers were nowhere to be found.

Lottery officials said there was no Powerball winner for Monday night’s record jackpot of $1.9 billion because there was no drawing. The winning numbers were finally revealed later Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Lottery, high ticket sales were the culprit for the initial delay.

“All participating lotteries must adhere to stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game. With the high number of tickets sold, this process is taking longer to complete. At this time, sales information from all of the participating lotteries for this historic $1.9 billion jackpot is still being finalized,” a press release on Tuesday morning said.

Later on Tuesday morning, a message on the Powerball website showed the numbers were drawn. The winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and a Powerball of 10.

Multiple media reports indicate the jackpot eclipsed $2 billion.

Election day blog: Live updates from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

Stuarts Draft man ejected, killed in crash

Stuarts Draft cheer among the most dominant sports programs in Augusta County history

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at [email protected] You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Powerball snafu nixes drawing for record jackpot of $1.9 billion