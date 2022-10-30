Powerball lottery increases to $1 billion after no winner Saturday’s drawing

Who wants to be a billionaire?

No winning tickets were drawn for the massive Powerball jackpot worth $825 million on Saturday night.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and Powerball 23.

The pot for Monday’s drawing increased to an estimated historic mark of $1 billion and a cash value of $497.3 million.

It would be one of the largest Powerball jackpots in the history of the game, second only to the $1.586 billion drawing in 2016, which is also a record for the largest jackpot in the lottery.

Although there were no grand prize winners, four tickets won $1 million after matching all five white numbers. Those tickets were sold in California, Texas, Maryland, and Michigan.

Another winning ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida after matching the five white numbers and playing the Power Play feature.

Saturday evening’s drawing marked the 37th consecutive Powerball with no grand prize winner dating back to August 3 when a Pennsylvania ticket won the $206.9 million prize.

In all, there were 3.8 million tickets that won cash prizes totaling more than $38 million including 80 $50,000 winners and 17 tickets worth $150,000.