Powerball jackpot surges to $420 million

The money keeps stacking up for the Powerball jackpot!

Powerball players live to see another drawing as the jackpot surges to $420 million after there were no winners on Monday night.

But there are a few newly minted millionaires waking up today.

Three lucky players from Florida, Illinois, and Minnesota purchased $1 million winning tickets.

A fourth winner from Iowa will claim $2 million after hitting big on the power play.

Monday night’s Powerball numbers were: 3, 6, 11, 17, and 22. The Powerball was 11.

The next Powerball drawing will be 11 pm ET Wednesday evening.

Lottery players’ also have another chance to win tonight with the $445 million Mega Millions drawing at 11 pm ET.

Get your tickets ready for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing! NurPhoto via Getty Images

As both jackpots climb, the lotto craze is creeping back into everyone’s mind.

In July, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans racing to buy tickets for the third-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Last month, those winners came forward to claim their prize after weeks of America enviously waiting to know who won the life-changing money.

Under Illinois lottery rules, winners do not have to reveal their identity to the public.

The winners had a whole year to claim the prize but only 60 days — or until Sept. 27 — for their choice of getting the $780.5 million lump sum.

Each play costs $2 or $3 with the Power Play option. AP

Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)