Powerball jackpot rises to $400 million

The estimated jackpot for the Powerball lottery drawing reached the $400 million mark — after no one picked the lucky numbers in the latest drawing.

No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, which were: 20, 30, 45, 55, and 56, with a Powerball of 14.

The jackpot was an estimated $370 million with a cash option of $222.8 million, according to the Powerball website.

Lottery hopefuls have come up empty since two California and Wisconsin residents claimed the $632.6 million jackpot in January.

January’s drawing marked the first time someone hit the Powerball jackpot since Oct. 4. A single ticket in California took home $699 million in the historic drawing — the seventh-largest in US lottery history and fifth-biggest Powerball win, officials said.

The next Powerball drawing — with a cash option to win $240.8 million — will be held on April 23 at 10:59 p.m (EST).