Powerball jackpot grows to $441 million

Are you feeling lucky?

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball lottery drawing reached the $441 million mark — the third-highest amount of 2021. The cash value of the jackpot stands at $317.5 million, according to Powerball.com.

Three ticketholders across New Jersey and Florida won million-dollar prizes in Monday’s drawing. A ticket worth $2 million was sold in New Jersey, according to NorthJersey.com.

The Powerball numbers from the recent drawing were: 36, 38, 45, 62, 64, 19.

Jackpot hopefuls have come up empty since a California resident claimed the $699.8 million pot in October. It was the fifth-highest jackpot in Powerball history.

Nobody has claimed the jackpot in 36 consecutive drawings.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Dec. 29 at 10:59 p.m (EST).