Powerball jackpot climbs to $522M; 4 winning tickets claim million-dollar prizes

The Powerball jackpot has climbed over a half-billion dollars after no one won Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $522 million with a cash option of $371.5 million, according to the Powerball website.

However, there are four new millionaires out there. Tickets sold in Arizona, California, Florida and Maryland matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize. The ticket sold in Maryland also had the Powerplay to win $2 million

Recent winner: $699.8 million Powerball winning ticket sold in California

The winning winning numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 were: 6 – 12 – 39 – 48 – 50 and Powerball 7. The Powerplay was 2x.

The Powerball has not been won since a lottery player in California won the $699.8 million jackpot back in October.

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $xx million with a cash option of $xx million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018: Won in New Hampshire

