Powerball $825M drawing tonight is second-largest in jackpot history

There are 825 million reasons to play Powerball tonight!

After 36 consecutive drawings, no one has won the Powerball jackpot, bringing the payload of cash to $825 million.

Tonight’s drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

According to lottery officials, tonight’s drawing will be the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Back in January 2016, three ticket holders from California, Florida, and Tennessee split the largest Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion.

For those playing tonight, in order to win, one must match numbers on five white balls (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26).

Six $1 million tickets won on Wednesday nights Powerball drawing.
If there is a winner tonight, the one-time lump sum payment is estimated to be $410.2 million before taxes.