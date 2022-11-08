Powerball $1.9 billion jackpot drawing delayed over technical issues

The drawing to Powerball’s record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot was delayed Monday night as lottery officials needed additional time to complete necessary “security protocols.”

Powerball announced the delay in a statement shortly after the highly-anticipated 11 p.m. drawing.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” officials said in a statement.

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

It was unclear how long it would take for lottery officials to resolve the issue.

Powerball players across the country held their breath for the latest record-smashing drawing that could pocket them a grand prize of $1.9 billion or $929.1 million in one lump payment.

Monday night’s expected Powerball drawing would be the 41st consecutive one without a jackpot winner dating back to early August.

The Powerball jackpot is now close to $2 billion and will rise even higher if no one wins on Monday night. AP

While dozens of customers have cashed in on prizes of $1 million or $2 million during that span, no one has yet to clinch the grand prize that can either be paid out over 29 years or in one cash payout.

One lucky player in Kentucky won $2 million Saturday night and 16 people across the country walked away with a cool $1 million, including one person who bought a ticket in New York.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won dates back to 2016 that was a grand total of $1.586 billion and split between three ticketholders.

Monday’s prize is only the third time in US lotto history where winnings surpassed $1.5 billion.

The chances of winning the Powerball Jackpot may be a long shot, but you got to be in it to win it! AP

The buzz grew throughout the Big Apple ahead of the high-stakes drawing.

Brooklyn dweller Victoria Davis said Sunday she had high hopes.

“How often does it get this high? Not often,” the 29-year-old pointed out, adding: “It’s a long long shot but I can hope can’t I?”

The chances of winning the jackpot is a long shot 1 in 292 million.

The last grand prize winner to topple those odds this year came when a Pennsylvania Powerball ticket won the $206.9 million prize on Aug. 3.