‘Power Signal’ Feature Based On Oscar Boyson Sundance Short Secures Financing – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films have closed a deal to finance and produce a feature-length version of Power Signal — the sci-fi short from Oscar Boyson that had its world premiere in Sundance’s Midnight Shorts section last Friday.

The short stars Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as a NYC delivery worker who has a close encounter with an otherworldly life form after accepting a degenerate customer’s bizarre proposition. Boyson directed the pic, also starring Angela Sarafyan, Tennessee King and Will Brill, from his and Erin DeWitt’s script, also producing with Jordan Drake, Alex Coco, and production companies Object & Animal and Hayden 5.

Like the short, the feature adaptation is described as a NYC-set sci-fi Western in which e-biking delivery workers are the cowboys. Further plot details are under wraps.

Boyson will direct from his script written with DeWitt and Ricky Camilleri. The project reunites him with producers Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Terry Dougas of Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films respectively, with whom he last teamed up to produce the Safdie brothers’ Robert Pattinson-led thriller Good Time for A24. Rhea Films’ Jean-Luc De Fanti will serve as exec producer, with production to kick off toward the end of the year.

Boyson has also collaborated with the Safie brothers as the exec producer of their Adam Sandler starrer Uncut Gems and Josh Safdie’s HBO Max series Chillin Island, and as a producer on their 2014 feature, Heaven Knows What. He joined the pair in producing Owen Kline’s recent feature Funny Pages for A24, and is also known for his work on the producing teams of Mistress America and Frances Ha — the celebrated Indies from Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig.

The Hercules Film Fund was founded by Kasidokostas-Latsis, and Rhea Films by Dougas and De Fanti, in 2015. In partnership with Rhea Films, which serves as its production and advisory entity, Hercules has financed or co-financed features including Doug Liman’s American Made starring Tom Cruise, which was distributed by Universal; Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, for Lionsgate; Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store for Netflix; Grant Sputore’s I Am Mother, starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne, for Netflix; Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Joe Bell, with Mark Wahlberg, for Roadside Attractions; Halle Berry’s feature directorial debut Bruised for Netflix; Katie Aselton’s first feature Mack & Rita, with Diane Keaton, for Gravitas Premiere; and the aforementioned Good Time.

Also coming up for the companies is the Michelle Monaghan-led horror-thriller Blood from The Machinist director Brad Anderson. Boyson is repped by Theo Vieljeux at Dissident and Ken Garrett at Gang, Tyre, Ramer.