‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones, Austin St. John & More Mourn The Loss Of Jason David Frank – The Hamden Journal

Jason David Frank, best known as Tommy Oliver in the 90s kids’ action series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died at the age of 49 and his co-stars are morning his loss.

Viewers that watched the show growing up remember that the Green Ranger’s (and later on the White Ranger) love interest was the Pink Ranger, played by Amy Jo Johnson. After news of Frank’s death, the Felicity alum paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she posted on Instagram along with a selfie next to Frank during a fan convention. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”

Walter Emanuel Jones also took to Instagram to share the following: “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Austin St. John, the original Red Ranger, posted on Instagram: “Once a ranger, always a ranger” thoughts and prayers….”

Blake Foster, who shared screentime with Frank in the Power Rangers movie sequel Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, said, “Can’t believe this… Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon. Life really sucks man.”

Nakia Burrise, who took over the role of the Yellow Ranger after OG Thuy Trang’s exit from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers also took to Instagram to express her thoughts.

“I have really struggled with finding the right words to say… In every family there is chaos, miscommunication, support, but most of all love,” she said. “I have been blessed to be apart of the Power Ranger family for 27years and losing a family member is difficult…. May the Lord wrap his arms around JDF’s wife and kids during this time.”

Steve Cardenas, who took over the role of the Red Ranger after Austin St. John’s exit from MMPR, shared a collage of images on Instagram with Frank over the years.

“Words simply cannot describe the shock and sadness I’m feeling in this moment. Jason David Frank is and forever will be an icon,” he posted. “He dedicated his life to the Power Rangers brand and most importantly his fans. Jason was the first person to welcome me on set in 1994 and later introduced me to social media, comic cons and event promoters all around the world so that I could reconnect with all of you as we did back then. I will be forever grateful.”