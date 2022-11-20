‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank has passed away at age 49

Power Rangers star and martial artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. (Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Jason David Frank, best known as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fame, has died at age 49. The actor and mixed martial artist rose to stardom in the iconic children’s series, which first hit TV screens in 1993.

A representative for Frank confirmed the actor’s death to Yahoo Entertainment on Sunday. A cause of death has not officially been released.

“Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment told Yahoo via email. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

On social media, friends and fans honored Frank. Walter Emmanuel Jones, the original Black Power Ranger who co-starred with Frank in the hit TV series, took to Instagram to memorialize his friend and express his sadness.

“Can’t believe it … RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” wrote Jones, who shared a photo of himself and Frank on the red carpet. Thuy Trang, the original Yellow Power Ranger, died in a car accident in 2001.

Soon, additional memorials for Frank began to hit social media. Friend Mike Bronzoulis called Frank his “brother from another mother.”

“RIP my brother from another mother Jason David Frank. I’m still in shock. I’m feeling terrible he called left me a message and I took to [sic] long. Jason was a good friend to me and I will miss him. Love n prayers for his wife Tammie and their kids, I prey [sic] that God gets yall through this difficult time,” wrote Bronzoulis.

2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. However, Frank previously stated he had no interest in participating in any sort of reboot. In a Facebook livestream, he denied rumors of a reboot. He also stated that he doesn’t want to cover his tattoos and that he’s done enough for the franchise, HypeBeast reported in May.

Most recently, Frank had been hard at work on a new project, Legend of the White Dragon.