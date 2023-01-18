Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink – The Hamden Journal

Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go.

“For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the second Red Ranger; Catherine Sunderland as Kat, the second Pink Ranger; Karan Ashley as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Ranger; and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park, the second Black Ranger.

The special will also feature voice actors Barbara Goodson, the American voice of Rita Repulsa, and Richard Horvitz, who voiced robot sidekick Alpha.