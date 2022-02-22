‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Flee’ Lead GALECA LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian Award – The Hamden Journal

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced its Dorian Award nominations for the best in movies. Netflix and Neon dominate the nominations this year.
Jane Campion’s volatile period drama The Power of the Dog leads the pack with nine nods, including for best film, LGBTQ film, director and three for acting. Coming in a few rungs lower with five nominations each: The 1920s-set racial drama Passing, the unusual animated refugee documentary Flee, and Steven Spielberg’s vibrant reimagining of West Side Story.
Formed in 2009, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorian Awards go to the best in film and TV, mainstream to queer+, at separate times of the year. GALECA consists of critics, journalists and broadcasters who work for some of the most prominent and influential media outlets in the United States, Canada, Australia and the U.K. A nonprofit professional organization, the Society—via its televised Toast awards specials, panels and 10 Best lists—strives to remind bigots, bullies and our own at-risk youth that the world loves the Q eye on great and unique entertainment.
“You could say the movies and performances chosen by our Society’s members are a reflection of what appeals to the entire trendsetting Queer and Trans community,” said GALECA President Monika Estrella Negra. “As our representation grows in the industry and beyond, expect the Dorian Awards to continue to shine light on the importance, and excitement, of having diverse critical eyes on cinema. There is much work to be done in advancing a variety of voices and
DORIAN AWARD NOMINATIONS BELOW
BEST FILM
Drive My Car
The Power of the Dog
The Worst Person in the World
Tick, Tick. . .Boom!
West Side Story
BEST LGBTQ FILM
Benedetta
Flee
Parallel Mothers
Shiva Baby
The Power of the Dog
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car
Flee
Parallel Mothers
The Worst Person in the World
Titane
BEST UNSUNG FILM
Mass (Bleecker Street)
Passing (Netflix)
Shiva Baby
The Green Knight
Zola
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
BEST SCREENPLAY
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (adapted)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (adapted)
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted)
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion (adapted)
The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (original)
BEST FILM PERFORMANCE
Nicolas Cage, Pig
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick. . . Boom!
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Tessa Thompson, Passing
BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Robin de Jesús, Tick, Tick. . . Boom!
Colman Domingo, Zola
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Ruth Negga, Passing
Martha Plimpton, Mass
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Flee
Procession
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
Summer of Soul
The Rescue
The Velvet Underground
BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY
Ailey
Flee
My Name is Pauli Murray
Pray Away
Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F***er
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Passing
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Titane
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Belle
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
BEST FILM MUSIC
Dune
Encanto
Spencer
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick. . .Boom!
“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR
Ariana DeBose
Alana Haim
Patti Harrison
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Rachel Zegler
WILDE ARTIST
(to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television)
Pedro Almodóvar
Jane Campion
Jennifer Coolidge
Lil Nas X
Lin-Manuel Miranda
CAMPIEST FLICK
Annette
Cruella
House of Gucci
Malignant
Old