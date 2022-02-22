‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Flee’ Lead GALECA LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian Award – The Hamden Journal

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced its Dorian Award nominations for the best in movies. Netflix and Neon dominate the nominations this year.

Jane Campion’s volatile period drama The Power of the Dog leads the pack with nine nods, including for best film, LGBTQ film, director and three for acting. Coming in a few rungs lower with five nominations each: The 1920s-set racial drama Passing, the unusual animated refugee documentary Flee, and Steven Spielberg’s vibrant reimagining of West Side Story.

Formed in 2009, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorian Awards go to the best in film and TV, mainstream to queer+, at separate times of the year. GALECA consists of critics, journalists and broadcasters who work for some of the most prominent and influential media outlets in the United States, Canada, Australia and the U.K. A nonprofit professional organization, the Society—via its televised Toast awards specials, panels and 10 Best lists—strives to remind bigots, bullies and our own at-risk youth that the world loves the Q eye on great and unique entertainment.

“You could say the movies and performances chosen by our Society’s members are a reflection of what appeals to the entire trendsetting Queer and Trans community,” said GALECA President Monika Estrella Negra. “As our representation grows in the industry and beyond, expect the Dorian Awards to continue to shine light on the importance, and excitement, of having diverse critical eyes on cinema. There is much work to be done in advancing a variety of voices and

DORIAN AWARD NOMINATIONS BELOW

BEST FILM

Drive My Car

The Power of the Dog

The Worst Person in the World

Tick, Tick. . .Boom!

West Side Story

BEST LGBTQ FILM

Benedetta

Flee

Parallel Mothers

Shiva Baby

The Power of the Dog

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car

Flee

Parallel Mothers

The Worst Person in the World

Titane

BEST UNSUNG FILM

Mass (Bleecker Street)

Passing (Netflix)

Shiva Baby

The Green Knight

Zola

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

BEST SCREENPLAY

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (adapted)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (adapted)

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted)

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion (adapted)

The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (original)

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick. . . Boom!

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Tessa Thompson, Passing

BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Robin de Jesús, Tick, Tick. . . Boom!

Colman Domingo, Zola

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ruth Negga, Passing

Martha Plimpton, Mass

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Flee

Procession

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Summer of Soul

The Rescue

The Velvet Underground

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY

Ailey

Flee

My Name is Pauli Murray

Pray Away

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F***er

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Passing

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Titane

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Belle

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

BEST FILM MUSIC

Dune

Encanto

Spencer

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick. . .Boom!

“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR

Ariana DeBose

Alana Haim

Patti Harrison

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Rachel Zegler

WILDE ARTIST

(to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television)

Pedro Almodóvar

Jane Campion

Jennifer Coolidge

Lil Nas X

Lin-Manuel Miranda

CAMPIEST FLICK

Annette

Cruella

House of Gucci

Malignant

Old