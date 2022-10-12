Pound Gains, Stock Futures Rise on BOE Speculation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar erased an advance and the pound swung to a gain after a report that raised the prospect of the Bank of England extending its emergency bond buying. US futures advanced, while European and Asian stocks fell.

The Financial Times reported that the BOE told lenders it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying program past its Oct. 14 deadline to stave off a crisis in UK pensions. The conversations took place before Governor Andrew Bailey vowed on Tuesday to end purchases as scheduled.

Meanwhile, gilts dropped after a report showed the UK economy shrank unexpectedly in August for the first time in two months, raising the possibility that the country is now in a recession. Most European bonds also fell, while 10-year Treasury yields slipped after closing at a decade high on Tuesday.

The unwinding in market moves on Wednesday arrested the greenback’s rally while the yen remained around levels that previously triggered intervention as investors prepare for higher US rates while the Bank of Japan sticks with ultra-easy policy.

Investors are looking to earnings and data for clues on the Federal Reserve policy as US President Joe Biden said a recession was possible.

“I don’t see any imbalances yet that would cause a pivot from the Fed,” Citigroup Inc. economist Veronica Clark said on Bloomberg Television. “The Fed will pay attention to global financial stability concerns, a strong dollar is part of that, but it’s ultimately going to be domestic conditions and what the Fed is seeing on inflation.”

Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, said in a note that while world economy is slowing after rate hikes, there is yet to be a meaningful decline in inflation. “This is an extraordinary monetary policy tightening environment and we are waiting to see if something breaks globally,” she said. “The UK has come close.”

Elsewhere, gold and oil prices rose.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after hitting Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.

FOMC minutes for September meeting, Wednesday

US PPI, mortgage applications, Wednesday

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, Wednesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Neel Kashkari speak

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 8:20 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 2.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $0.9714

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 146.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1710 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.1016

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $19,141.51

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,296.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.92%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.33%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.47%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $94.57 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,669.43 an ounce

